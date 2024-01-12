en English
Business

Citigroup to Cut 20,000 Jobs Amid Corporate Overhaul

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Citigroup to Cut 20,000 Jobs Amid Corporate Overhaul

In a significant move to bolster its performance and stock price, Citigroup has declared a 10% workforce reduction, translating to an estimated 20,000 job cuts. This development, part of a broader corporate overhaul championed by CEO Jane Fraser, is anticipated to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and ultimately, improve the bank’s bottom line.

Project Bora Bora: A Strategic Initiative

Unveiled in September, the restructuring initiative, intriguingly titled Project Bora Bora, marks a pivotal point in the bank’s evolution. Although the exact timeline for the layoffs remains undetermined, the bank hinted at a potentially lower figure if it chooses to reassign tasks internally rather than outsource. Citigroup’s workforce stood at approximately 200,000 by the close of 2023, exclusive of the Mexican operations currently in the divestment phase.

Cost-Cutting Measures Amid Economic Uncertainties

Citigroup’s decision to cut jobs comes amid a tumultuous financial landscape, as banking institutions worldwide grapple with economic pressures and rapidly changing scenarios. Resilience, these days, demands reassessment and strategic recalibration of workforce and operations. The impending layoffs are reportedly part of a comprehensive cost-cutting program, which follows significant losses suffered by the banking giant last year.

Impact on the UK Workforce

With roughly 9,000 employees stationed in London and a total UK-based staff of around 16,500, the impact of Citigroup’s decision on the UK workforce remains to be seen. The bank, however, refrained from providing a geographical breakdown of the impending job cuts. Beyond mere numbers, the implications of this decision echo far and wide, reflecting the broader trends in the banking industry and the shifting sands of the global economic landscape.

Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

