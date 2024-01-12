en English
Business

Citigroup Announces Workforce Downsizing Amid Broad Restructuring

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
As a significant development in the global banking sector, Citigroup, one of America’s largest banks, has revealed plans to downsize its workforce by approximately 10%. The move comes as part of a broader restructuring strategy aimed at enhancing the bank’s financial performance and stock valuation. This decision will impact an estimated 20,000 employees over a medium-term period, historically defined by the bank as spanning three to five years.

Project Bora Bora: A Strategic Overhaul

The job cut indication initially surfaced in November when CNBC reported potential layoffs as part of an internal project, codenamed ‘Project Bora Bora.’ Citigroup’s CEO, Jane Fraser, who assumed her role in September, spearheads the significant restructuring of the bank’s operations. This initiative is part of Fraser’s strategic plan to streamline what is often considered one of Wall Street’s most bloated banks. She has already offloaded much of its international retail business and is now targeting specific units, including municipal-bond and distressed-debt trading businesses, as part of the workforce reduction.

Financial Implications and Future Prospects

The bank has also indicated that the actual number of job cuts might be slightly less if it opts to reallocate internal resources instead of outsourcing functions. The announcement coincided with Citigroup’s fourth-quarter earnings presentation. For the full year 2024, Citigroup expects to incur expenses of approximately $53.5 billion to $53.8 billion, a decline from $56.4 billion for 2023. The bank forecasts $700 million to $1 billion in severance expense for 2024, in addition to other severance charges related to job cuts in previous quarters.

Impact on Citigroup’s Global Presence

The planned job cuts will also have a global impact, including potential hundreds in London, as part of the massive cost-cutting program. The bank, currently valued at about $100 billion, expects to save between $2 billion and $2.5 billion through the restructuring. Notably, Citigroup has around 16,500 staff in the UK, with offices in Belfast, Derby, and Edinburgh. The reductions come as Citigroup reported a $1.8 billion loss, partly attributed to several one-off charges, including severance and other costs related to its restructuring efforts.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

