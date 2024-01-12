Citigroup Announces Major Workforce Reduction Amid Historic Quarterly Loss

Citigroup, a leading banking giant in the United States, has unveiled a plan to lay off 20,000 employees over the next two years. This decision comes in the wake of the bank’s CFO, Mark Mason, revealing a troubling financial period. The banking behemoth reported a sizeable $1.8 billion net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023, marking it as the worst quarter for the company in the past 15 years.

Reshaping the Workforce

In an attempt to streamline operations, Citigroup aims to reduce its global workforce, impacting not only domestic employees but also those in its international branches. The bank has expressed intentions to divest 40,000 workers from its Mexican retail unit through an initial public offering (IPO), significantly reducing the overall company headcount from the current 240,000 to approximately 180,000.

Behind the Loss

The staggering losses were, in part, attributed to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessment and other one-off charges. Despite these financial setbacks, industry analysts have noted a certain resilience in the underlying business. Citigroup’s restructuring is expected to result in between $700 million and $1 billion in charges related to severance costs and the reorganization.

Recent Restructuring Efforts

The company has embarked on a series of restructuring efforts in recent years, including the divestiture of its Mexico affiliate, Banamex, and the effective liquidation of its Russian operations. These measures were taken amid a backdrop of mounting losses, with the fourth quarter’s figures standing in stark contrast to the $2.5 billion profit reported the previous year.

As Citigroup embarks on this journey of workforce reduction and restructuring, further developments are expected in the coming months. The financial world will be watching closely as one of its major players navigates through these tumultuous times.