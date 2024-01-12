Citigroup Announces 10% Workforce Reduction Amid Restructuring

In a significant move, Citigroup has announced its intention to trim its workforce by approximately 10%, translating into nearly 20,000 job cuts. This development, revealed in a slideshow in conjunction with the bank’s fourth-quarter earnings, is part of a broader restructuring initiative spearheaded by CEO Jane Fraser. Citigroup, which boasted an employee count of around 200,000 at the end of 2023, has often used the term ‘medium term’ to denote a three to five year period.

Project Bora Bora: The Catalyst for Change

Under the aegis of an internal project known as Project Bora Bora, Citigroup has already initiated several waves of layoffs, starting from the higher echelons of management. The bank, which has grappled with expenses and lags behind its peers in valuation since the 2008 financial crisis, is set to continue with more cuts commencing January 22. Citigroup has, however, declined to comment on the matter.

A Broader Trend in American Banking

This reduction in workforce is not an isolated incident but reflects a broader trend of job cuts in the American banking sector. Institutions like Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs are also shedding staff in an effort to curb costs amid stagnant revenues. In the fourth quarter, Citigroup reported a $780 million charge for restructuring and foresees further expenses of around $1 billion in 2024 for severance and related costs.

The Impact and Implications

The expected savings from these cuts are pegged at up to $2.5 billion over time. Interestingly, anticipating a continuation of layoffs, some employees have reportedly started using their vacation time or mental health leave to scout for new jobs. The bank has indicated that the actual number of job cuts might be marginally lower if it opts to reallocate internal resources instead of outsourcing.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Recovery?

The restructuring drive is a part of a larger attempt to overhaul the third-largest U.S. bank by assets. The question that remains is whether these measures will eventually lead to a robust recovery for Citigroup or continue to reflect a slow struggle in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. As the banking sector grapples with economic uncertainties, the strategies adopted today will undoubtedly shape the financial landscape of tomorrow.