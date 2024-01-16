Citi Analysts Reshuffle Ratings for Rocket Companies and Sallie Mae

In a new development within the US consumer finance sector, Citi analysts have reshuffled their ratings for Rocket Companies (RKT) and Sallie Mae (SLM). Rocket Companies, despite its stock value surging by 52% in the past three months, was downgraded to 'Sell' from 'Neutral'. The analysts justified this decision by indicating a stretched valuation of the company's stock, even though the target price was adjusted upwards to $10 from $9.

Advertisment

Rocket Companies' Downgrade

Analyst Arren Cyganovich, while explaining the downgrade, indicated that the rise in Rocket Companies' shares was a key factor that triggered the shift. The company, which provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada, saw its stock open at $12.28 with a market capitalization of $24.34 billion. This recent surge led to concerns about the company's mortgage business and the competitive environment, thereby resulting in the downgrade.

Sallie Mae's Upgrade

Advertisment

Conversely, Sallie Mae enjoyed a favorable shift in rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'. The upgrade was accompanied by a significant increase in the target price, rising to $23 from $14. Several factors were considered for this upward revision, including expected balance sheet growth, potential for market share increase from a competitor's exit, and anticipated higher gain on sale margins as interest rates descend from elevated levels.

2024 Outlooks for Consumer Finance Companies

Citi analysts project that the 2024 outlooks for consumer finance companies will meet or exceed consensus expectations. They anticipate that credit quality will be the primary investor focus, with net charge-offs (NCOs) expected to peak in the first half or middle of the year. The analysts also opened a 30-day negative catalyst watch on Navient due to the risk to its 2024 outlook for FFELP net interest margin as the Federal Reserve commences lowering rates and due to floor income hedges maturing.