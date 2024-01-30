Citadel CEO Ken Griffin Pledges $5 Million to Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign

Ken Griffin, the Citadel CEO and billionaire, has injected a significant financial boost into the political landscape by funneling $5 million into a super PAC that supports Nikki Haley's presidential campaign. The super PAC, known as the SFA Fund, stands as a potent tool for Haley's campaign, furnished with unrestricted fundraising and spending capabilities. However, it's important to note that it's forbidden from coordinating directly with her campaign.

Endorsement of Haley's Leadership

Griffin's hefty donation is a testament to his endorsement of Haley's leadership acumen, her foreign policy experience, and her policy priorities. In his view, these qualities make her a worthy candidate to lead the country. His statement lauds Haley's commitment to policies that foster prosperity, upward mobility, and fortified national security.

Acknowledgement of Trump's Presidency

Despite his staunch support for Haley, Griffin has also shed some positive light on aspects of Donald Trump's presidency. He particularly nods towards Trump's measures concerning global security and safeguarding U.S. interests. The billionaire's political donations, however, reach beyond Haley. He has also channelled $10 million towards a super PAC backing Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick and another $5 million to support Montana Senate hopeful Tim Sheehy.

Haley's Challenging Presidential Bid

Haley, however, is grappling with substantial challenges in her bid for the Republican nomination. She landed third in the Iowa caucus and second in the New Hampshire primary, falling behind Trump. Currently, she lags behind Trump by nearly 30 percentage points in South Carolina, where the primary is on the horizon. These contributions by Griffin underscore his broader strategy of endorsing candidates who champion economic freedom and a robust national defense.