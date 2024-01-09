Cisco Systems Inc. Recognized as Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

In a significant recognition, Cisco Systems Inc, trading under the ticker CSCO, has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel. This acknowledgment signifies that Cisco is not only a lucrative investment opportunity with a substantial dividend yield of 3.1% but also upholds high standards in social and environmental responsibility.

Criteria for Recognition

The evaluation for this distinction considers several factors. The impact of the company’s products and services on the environment, energy and resource efficiency, commitment to human rights, prohibition of child labor, fostering of corporate diversity, and overall effect on society are all taken into account. Notably, Cisco conscientiously avoids associating with industries notorious for their societal implications, such as weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.

Cisco’s Involvement in Socially Responsible Investment Funds

Adding to its accolades, Cisco Systems Inc is a component of two socially responsible investment funds: the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) and the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI). Cisco represents 0.79% and 0.92% of their underlying holdings, respectively. The firm pays an annualized dividend of $1.56 per share, distributed quarterly, with the most recent ex-date being January 3, 2024.

Importance of Dividend History

The DividendRank report underscores the importance of scrutinizing a company’s dividend history to gauge the sustainability of its payouts. Operating in the Manufacturing sector, Cisco stands among peers like Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) and Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI).

This recognition of Cisco’s dividend and social responsibility mirrors a growing trend in the investment community. More and more, investors are supporting companies that are not only financially robust but also conscientious in their ethical and environmental practices.