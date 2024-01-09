en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cisco Systems Inc. Recognized as Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Cisco Systems Inc. Recognized as Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

In a significant recognition, Cisco Systems Inc, trading under the ticker CSCO, has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel. This acknowledgment signifies that Cisco is not only a lucrative investment opportunity with a substantial dividend yield of 3.1% but also upholds high standards in social and environmental responsibility.

Criteria for Recognition

The evaluation for this distinction considers several factors. The impact of the company’s products and services on the environment, energy and resource efficiency, commitment to human rights, prohibition of child labor, fostering of corporate diversity, and overall effect on society are all taken into account. Notably, Cisco conscientiously avoids associating with industries notorious for their societal implications, such as weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.

Cisco’s Involvement in Socially Responsible Investment Funds

Adding to its accolades, Cisco Systems Inc is a component of two socially responsible investment funds: the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) and the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI). Cisco represents 0.79% and 0.92% of their underlying holdings, respectively. The firm pays an annualized dividend of $1.56 per share, distributed quarterly, with the most recent ex-date being January 3, 2024.

Importance of Dividend History

The DividendRank report underscores the importance of scrutinizing a company’s dividend history to gauge the sustainability of its payouts. Operating in the Manufacturing sector, Cisco stands among peers like Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) and Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI).

This recognition of Cisco’s dividend and social responsibility mirrors a growing trend in the investment community. More and more, investors are supporting companies that are not only financially robust but also conscientious in their ethical and environmental practices.

0
Business United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
37 seconds ago
MaxCyte Surpasses Revenue Expectations, Forecasts Strong Performance for FY23
In a surprising turn of events, MaxCyte Inc, a significant player in the Cell Therapy industry, has reported preliminary revenue figures that have not only met but surpassed the updated total revenue forecast it issued in December. The company’s total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 is estimated to fall between $15.5 million and
MaxCyte Surpasses Revenue Expectations, Forecasts Strong Performance for FY23
OMNIVISION Unveils Advanced OX01J Image Sensor for Automotive Applications
3 mins ago
OMNIVISION Unveils Advanced OX01J Image Sensor for Automotive Applications
Chile's Government Nominates Banco Santander Economist for Central Bank Board Amid Pressure for Rate Cuts
3 mins ago
Chile's Government Nominates Banco Santander Economist for Central Bank Board Amid Pressure for Rate Cuts
January 2024 Financial and Economic Overview: Insights into Market Dynamics and Investment Strategies
39 seconds ago
January 2024 Financial and Economic Overview: Insights into Market Dynamics and Investment Strategies
ICARUS Labs Breaks New Ground in Fintech with Advanced Algorithmic Trading Systems
2 mins ago
ICARUS Labs Breaks New Ground in Fintech with Advanced Algorithmic Trading Systems
Tata Play CEO Harit Nagpal on the Future of Television and His New Book
2 mins ago
Tata Play CEO Harit Nagpal on the Future of Television and His New Book
Latest Headlines
World News
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
40 seconds
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
Montego Bay's Deputy Mayor Advocates for Improved Infrastructure Planning Amid City's Growth
51 seconds
Montego Bay's Deputy Mayor Advocates for Improved Infrastructure Planning Amid City's Growth
East Bengal Triumphs in Keenly Contested Battle Against Hyderabad FC
1 min
East Bengal Triumphs in Keenly Contested Battle Against Hyderabad FC
Garbage Accumulation Crisis in Jamaica: Opposition Spokesperson Calls for Immediate Action
1 min
Garbage Accumulation Crisis in Jamaica: Opposition Spokesperson Calls for Immediate Action
Sports Roundup: Athletes Face Disciplinary Actions, Upcoming Matches to Watch
2 mins
Sports Roundup: Athletes Face Disciplinary Actions, Upcoming Matches to Watch
NFL's 'Tush Push' Play Stirs Controversy as Buffalo Bills Seek New Nickname
2 mins
NFL's 'Tush Push' Play Stirs Controversy as Buffalo Bills Seek New Nickname
DJ Reader Determined to Return to Bengals Despite Major Injury
2 mins
DJ Reader Determined to Return to Bengals Despite Major Injury
Teen Swimmers Heroically Rescue Drowning Couple in Barbados
3 mins
Teen Swimmers Heroically Rescue Drowning Couple in Barbados
Macron's Strategic Appointment: A Countermove to Bardella's Rising Popularity
3 mins
Macron's Strategic Appointment: A Countermove to Bardella's Rising Popularity
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
59 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app