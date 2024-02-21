Cirque du Soleil's 'KOOZA' to Dazzle Portland: A Journey of Fear, Identity, and Power

Imagine stepping into a world where the impossible becomes possible, where your deepest fears and grandest dreams are not just figments of your imagination but palpable experiences. This August, Cirque du Soleil invites you to embark on such a journey with their acclaimed production, 'KOOZA', set to unfold under the grandeur of the big top at the Portland Expo Center.

The Story of The Innocent

At the heart of 'KOOZA' is The Innocent, a character that resonates with the part of us searching for our place in the world. This melancholy loner's quest is not just a storyline but an exploration of the human spirit through acrobatics and clowning. The show delves into themes of fear, identity, recognition, and power, weaving a tapestry of emotions that captivates and moves the audience. Set in an audacious and exotic world, 'KOOZA' promises a rollercoaster of emotions, with moments that will have you on the edge of your seat, laughing, and perhaps even shedding a tear.

Exclusive Access for Travelzoo Members

For those eager to immerse themselves in this extraordinary experience, Travelzoo members are in for a treat with early access to tickets. Prices range from $69 to $119, with additional fees of $13 to $17.50 per ticket at checkout. This exclusive offer not only ensures you get the best seats in the house but also invites you to be part of a community that appreciates the artistry and thrill of live performances. Whether it's a night out with family, friends, or a solo adventure, 'KOOZA' is set to be an unforgettable journey.

A World of Electrifying Surprises

The world of 'KOOZA' is described as electrifying, full of surprises, thrills, and total involvement. It's not just about watching a performance; it's about being transported to another realm, where every act, every scene, and every emotion feels intensified. Cirque du Soleil has long been celebrated for its ability to blend spectacular performances with poignant storytelling, and 'KOOZA' is no exception. Attendees can expect a family-friendly show that adheres to guidelines ensuring everyone's enjoyment and safety, including restrictions on outside food and drink, seating arrangements, and photography guidelines.

As the big top rises at the Portland Expo Center from August 21 to October 6, 'KOOZA' awaits to take you on a journey like no other. A journey where fear meets bravery, identity is discovered, and the power of the human spirit is celebrated. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary experience. Reserve your spot in the world of 'KOOZA', and let the adventure begin.