Circling the Muse: Headwaters Hosts Unique Artistic Journey with Mary Therese

Imagine a place where the circle, an ancient and universal symbol of unity, wholeness, and infinity, becomes the canvas for your imagination. This spring, such a place will become reality at Headwaters, where the second session of its artist circle takes art enthusiasts on a creative odyssey under the guidance of the seasoned artist, Mary Therese. From March 5 to April 9, this program promises to break the monotony of traditional art classes and offer a fresh perspective on creativity and expression.

A Convergence of Creativity and Community

The artist circle at Headwaters is not just an art class; it's a gathering of minds and spirits. Led by Mary Therese, whose 30 years of experience as a professional artist blends with her profound educational background in painting, printmaking, and art education, participants are in for an enriching experience. This session, focusing on the thematic use of circles, aims to explore the depths of individual creativity while fostering a sense of community among artists of all skill levels, from teenagers to adults. The circle, in its simplicity and complexity, is poised to become a source of inspiration, challenging participants to delve into new techniques using pencils, paints, inks, and dyes on a variety of surfaces.

Exploring Boundaries with Every Stroke

What sets this artist circle apart is its emphasis on exploration and boundary-pushing. Mary Therese encourages participants to view the circle not just as a shape, but as a doorway to endless possibilities. Whether it's through the vibrant splash of paints or the intricate lines of pencils and inks, each project is an invitation to explore personal boundaries and express one's unique voice. The diverse use of materials on different surfaces also ensures that each participant's journey is distinct, culminating in beautiful artworks that can be cherished or gifted, embodying the personal growth and connections forged during the session.

Joining the Circle

With space limited to 10 participants, those interested in embarking on this artistic journey with Mary Therese at Headwaters are encouraged to register by March 1. The session, priced at $200 for non-members and $180 for members, is an investment in personal development and artistic exploration. It's a unique opportunity to not only enhance one's artistic skills but also to connect with a community of like-minded individuals, all while exploring the profound symbolism and creative potential of the circle.