Cintas Corporation Earns Recognition for Road Safety Efforts

In a significant recognition of its commitment to road safety, Cintas Corporation, a pioneer in workplace cleanliness, safety, and appearance solutions, recently received the prestigious NETS Road Safety Achievement Award for Overall Road Safety. The honor was conferred at the annual Strength IN Numbers Fleet Safety Benchmark Conference held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Advertisment

Recognizing Contributions to Road Safety

The NETS award is a tribute to a member company's impact in enhancing the road safety standards for its employees, their families, and subsequently, their communities. Cintas has earned this distinction via its comprehensive Driver Safety Program, a project that underlines its drive to eradicate all vehicle incidents by instilling a culture of safe driving among its employee-partners.

Comprehensive Safety Program

Advertisment

The Driver Safety Program comprises initial training for new employee-partners and consistent, ongoing training for all Cintas vehicle operators. The training module has been crafted in collaboration with Smith System since 2003. The robust training program includes a three-part Smith driver training, a set of driving drills, monthly online e-learning sessions, and continuous on-road coaching evaluations.

Commitment to Safety and Continuous Improvement

Stephen Jenkins, Cintas' Director of Safety & Health, accentuated the company's unwavering dedication to safety and continuous improvement. These core values have played a pivotal role in the success of the driver safety program, turning it into a model for other companies to emulate in their quest for improved road safety.