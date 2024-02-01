Cinemark Gears Up to Release Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Leading global motion picture exhibitor, Cinemark Holdings, Inc., is set to unveil its much-anticipated fourth quarter and full-year operating results for 2023 on February 16, 2024. The Texas-based company has scheduled a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, aimed at providing a comprehensive discourse around the results. In a bid to ensure seamless participation, the company advises interested parties to log into the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. A replay of the event will also be made available for a limited period, offering an opportunity for those who might miss the live event.

Empowering Stakeholders with Timely Information

Committed to keeping its stakeholders informed, Cinemark has extended an invitation to interested individuals to subscribe to email alerts on their Investor Relations website. This initiative will enable automatic updates on financial news, ensuring real-time information dissemination and facilitating informed decision-making among investors and other stakeholders.

A Commitment to Extraordinary Entertainment Experiences

With its headquarters in Plano, Texas, Cinemark stands as a beacon of extraordinary entertainment experiences, operating more than 500 theaters and 5,500 screens across the United States and 13 South and Central American countries. Cinemark's commitment to superior technology and upscale amenities has set it apart in the industry. From the state-of-the-art Barco laser projection and Cinemark XD to Luxury Lounger recliners and D-BOX motion seats, the company provides a unique and immersive cinematic environment. Furthermore, Cinemark's exceptional customer service and award-winning loyalty programs, such as the Cinemark Movie Club, have significantly contributed to its global recognition and success.

Looking Forward to Cinemark's Financial Reveal

The upcoming financial results announcement is a critical event for Cinemark and its stakeholders. The figures will shed light on the company's performance during 2023 and provide valuable insights into its operational efficiency, growth strategies, and future prospects. As the date approaches, the film industry, investors, and cinema enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate Cinemark's financial disclosure.