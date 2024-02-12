Cinderella's Revenge: A Gruesome Horror Adaptation

In a chilling reimagining of the classic fairy tale, "Cinderella's Revenge" is set to hit theaters this April. The horror adaptation continues the trend of transforming beloved characters into dark figures, following last year's "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey." Entertainment Weekly has unveiled new images and a trailer featuring Lauren Staerck as Cinderella and Natasha Henstridge as her fairy godmother, suggesting a violent and gruesome twist on the traditional story.

A Grim Spin on a Classic Tale

Co-produced by Scott Chambers and directed by Louisa Warren, "Cinderella's Revenge" explores the darker side of a character once known for her kindness and resilience. The film delves into Cinderella's tormented psyche after she is ridiculed by the Prince, with her fairy godmother granting her three wishes for retribution.

Lauren Staerck, who plays the titular role, shared her thoughts on this dark adaptation: "This is not your typical Cinderella story. It's a gruesome horror film that explores the depths of human emotions, particularly anger and vengeance."

From Fairy Godmother to Demonic Ally

In this twisted version of the fairy tale, Cinderella's fairy godmother, played by Natasha Henstridge, takes on a sinister role. Instead of helping her goddaughter find love and happiness, she empowers Cinderella to seek revenge on those who wronged her.

"The fairy godmother in our film is a far cry from the benevolent character we're used to," Henstridge explains. "She's manipulative and dangerous, and she encourages Cinderella to embrace her darkest desires."

A Gory Trailer Teases the Carnage

The recently released trailer for "Cinderella's Revenge" showcases the film's brutal and bloody scenes. Cinderella is seen going on a killing spree, taking the lives of those who mistreated her, including her cruel stepsisters and stepmother.

"We wanted to create a horror adaptation that would truly shock and disturb audiences," says director Louisa Warren. "I think we've achieved that with 'Cinderella's Revenge.' It's a film that will make you question everything you thought you knew about this classic fairy tale."

As the release date for "Cinderella's Revenge" draws near, fans of horror and fairy tales alike are eager to see how this grim adaptation unfolds. Will Cinderella find solace in her vengeful actions, or will she ultimately succumb to the darkness within her? Only time will tell.