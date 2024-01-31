Cincinnati's Duke Energy Convention Center Set for Comprehensive Makeover

The Duke Energy Convention Center, a staple in downtown Cincinnati, is bracing for a sweeping transformation. The Cincinnati Center City Development Corp (3CDC) recently disclosed updated renderings and specifics of the ambitious project, which aims to breathe new life into the southwest corner of downtown Cincinnati.

Revitalizing Cincinnati's Convention Landscape

The renovation blueprint envisages the addition of walls of windows to the convention center and the integration of the erstwhile Millenium site into the facility. Furthermore, the plan calls for the closure of Elm Street as part of the alterations. Despite misgivings expressed last summer, the Cincinnati Sign, a beloved city landmark, will be preserved, potentially with enhancements.

3CDC has outlined a tentative timeline for the renovation project. The organization anticipates financing approval by February 15, the completion of design development by February's end, and the commencement of construction by July 1. The comprehensive overhaul is expected to wrap up by 2025's close.

Seizing Economic Opportunities

Julie Calvert, president and CEO of Visit Cincy, underscored the urgency of the renovation, noting that the city has forfeited approximately $48 million in convention business due to the antiquated center. To recoup this loss and capitalize on future opportunities, significant marketing efforts are planned for the coming two years. The goal is to lure large-scale events to the city during the renovation phase and beyond.

Expanding the City's Sporting Profile

In a related development, Jeff Berding, the chair of the Visit Cincy board, announced the initiation of a study by the Cincinnati Chamber to explore the feasibility of constructing a new arena. Furthermore, a sports commission is being formed with the intent of attracting high-profile sporting events, such as the NFL Draft, to Cincinnati. This dual move signals a concerted effort to bolster Cincinnati's sporting image on a national stage.