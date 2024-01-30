Cincinnati Streetcar Expansion: Advocates Unveil Nine New Plans

In a bold move to expand Cincinnati's streetcar system, advocates John Schneider and Matt Butler have unveiled nine innovative proposals. The plans, designed to revolutionize the city's transportation landscape, will be up for discussion at the much-anticipated Cincinnati Streetcar Forum. A turnout of more than 200 residents, city council members, and transportation enthusiasts is expected.

Reviving the Streets with New Routes

Among the top proposals are a fresh L-shaped route connecting the Uptown neighborhoods of Clifton and Walnut Hills, and the potential of extending routes to Northern Kentucky. Notably, the current streetcar, having cost $148 million to construct and approximately $6 million per annum to operate, runs a 3.6-mile stretch from The Banks to Findlay Market.

Despite challenges, the streetcar has seen a 30% surge in ridership over the past year, indicating the system's growing popularity and the potential success of the proposed expansions.

City Council and Public Support

While the city's Department of Transportation & Engineering currently focuses on maintaining the existing system, some city council members have shown openness to the expansion idea. Moreover, the forum organizers have engaged with riders, and a previous survey revealed high public support for expansion, adding momentum to the proposals.

Funding the Expansion

Despite the enthusiasm, funding the expansion remains a significant hurdle. Schneider and Butler believe federal dollars are crucial for the expansion's fruition. The advocates are banking on the administration's push for infrastructure development to secure necessary funding.

The Cincinnati Streetcar Forum will be live-streamed, giving an opportunity for supporters worldwide to tune in. Following the event, a survey will be available for supporters to rank their preferred expansion ideas, ensuring public involvement in shaping Cincinnati's transportation future.