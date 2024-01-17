Cincinnati Police Veteran Chris Ruehmer Appointed as Deputy Chief of Morgantown Police Department

Chris Ruehmer, an esteemed law enforcement professional with over three decades of experience, has been appointed as the Deputy Chief of the Morgantown Police Department in West Virginia. Formerly a lieutenant at the Cincinnati Police Department, Ruehmer has stepped into his new role, ready to serve the Morgantown community.

A Steadfast Career in Cincinnati

In Cincinnati, Ruehmer held various roles, ranging from records management to overseeing tactical operations. His time in Cincinnati is notably marked by his instrumental role in setting up a human trafficking unit, demonstrating his commitment to complex and sensitive issues. His 30 years of law enforcement experience and diverse portfolio make him a valuable addition to the Morgantown Police Department.

Ruehmer's Introduction to Morgantown

Chief Eric Powell introduced the newly appointed Deputy Chief to the city council members, expressing confidence in Ruehmer's capability and dedication. Powell highlighted Ruehmer's professional qualifications and personable nature, emphasizing that these attributes would undoubtedly benefit the Morgantown Police Department.

A New Chapter in Morgantown

Ruehmer conveyed his pride in serving the Cincinnati community and expressed his excitement about beginning a new chapter in Morgantown. Eager to forward the chief's objectives, Ruehmer aims to use his expertise to enhance the department's service to the Morgantown residents. Both Ruehmer and Powell remain optimistic about the positive changes Ruehmer's appointment will bring to the department and the community at large.