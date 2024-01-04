en English
Education

Cincinnati Holocaust & Humanity Center Fights Antisemitism with Free Admission

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati, a stalwart against antisemitism, has opened its doors free of charge for the entire month of January. This initiative aims to combat the rising tide of antisemitic incidents in the Tri-State area, fostering a better understanding of Jewish history and the Holocaust while promoting empathy and understanding.

Answering Hate with Education

The center’s leaders, including Jackie Congedo and Danielle Minson, have underscored a series of disturbing incidents, from hate chants and Nazi salutes to the appearance of swastikas in educational institutions. The frequency and intensity of these episodes have created an atmosphere of urgency, prompting the center’s decision to offer free admission. Danielle Minson, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, emphasized the importance of education as a key tool in the fight against prejudice.

The Alarming Rise of Antisemitic Incidents

The Jewish Federation, which is affiliated with the Jewish Community Relations Council, has noted a concerning surge in antisemitic events since a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Incidents, previously reported at a rate of once a week, have escalated to a daily occurrence. The rise in antisemitic incidents reflects a broader national trend. The Anti-Defamation League reported a 337% increase in such incidents between October 7 and December 7, 2022, as compared to the same period in the previous year.

Political Opposition vs Antisemitism

In a press conference, community leaders clarified that political opposition to Israel or war is not inherently antisemitic. However, they stressed that such opposition should be expressed without resorting to hateful language. They voiced the hope that the museum’s initiative will stimulate conversations that can lead to greater empathy and a reduction in antisemitic behavior.

The Holocaust & Humanity Center, situated at Union Terminal, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays through Mondays. The museum invites the public to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day with them on January 27, as part of their commitment to addressing prejudice and promoting understanding.

Education Society United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

