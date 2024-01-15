en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Cillian Murphy Shines at Critics Choice Awards Amid Strong Competition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Cillian Murphy Shines at Critics Choice Awards Amid Strong Competition

In a dazzling display of talent and glamour, the 29th Critics Choice Awards unfolded at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. Among the luminaries of the film and television industry, Irish actor Cillian Murphy, famed for his role in ‘Peaky Blinders,’ stood out in a sharp navy three-piece suit.

Golden Globe Winner Cillian Murphy Eyes Critics Choice Award

Fresh off his recent Golden Globe win for Best Performance by a Male Actor for ‘Oppenheimer,’ Murphy found himself in the running for the Best Actor accolade at the Critics Choice Awards. His critically acclaimed performance in ‘Oppenheimer’ has been generating significant buzz, positioning the film as a leading contender with 13 nominations, including Best Picture.

‘Barbie’ and ‘Poor Things’ Among Top Contenders

Among other notable nominees, ‘Barbie’ stole the spotlight with an impressive 18 nominations, encompassing Best Picture, Best Comedy, and several technical and individual categories. ‘Poor Things’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ followed closely, each bagging 13 and 12 nominations respectively.

Television Categories See ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Succession’ in the Lead

On the television front, ‘The Morning Show’ led the pack with six nominations, closely trailed by ‘Succession’ with five. The Critics Choice Awards, considered a bellwether for the Academy Awards, is governed by an organization representing over 600 media critics and entertainment journalists from the United States and Canada.

Hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, the event was broadcast live on The CW, paying tribute to the outstanding cinematic and television achievements of 2023.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
6 seconds ago
Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: A Battle of Strategies and Spirits
In a clash of the titans in the National Hockey League’s 2024 regular season, the Nashville Predators are gearing up for a pivotal away game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The match, which promises to enflame the competitive spirit of both teams, is slated to take place at the Golden Knights’ home terrain, the T-Mobile
Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: A Battle of Strategies and Spirits
A Hero's Farewell: Perry High School Principal Succumbs to Injuries after School Shooting
2 mins ago
A Hero's Farewell: Perry High School Principal Succumbs to Injuries after School Shooting
Global Developments and Implications: An Overview of Financial Times, Jan 15, 2024
2 mins ago
Global Developments and Implications: An Overview of Financial Times, Jan 15, 2024
Biden Administration Faces Backlash Over Gaza Reconstruction Plan
40 seconds ago
Biden Administration Faces Backlash Over Gaza Reconstruction Plan
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
1 min ago
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
Chelsea Handler Delivers Raunchy Opening Monologue at Critics Choice Awards
1 min ago
Chelsea Handler Delivers Raunchy Opening Monologue at Critics Choice Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: A Battle of Strategies and Spirits
6 seconds
Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: A Battle of Strategies and Spirits
Massive 'National March for Palestine' Demonstrates Solidarity in London
9 seconds
Massive 'National March for Palestine' Demonstrates Solidarity in London
Biden Administration Faces Backlash Over Gaza Reconstruction Plan
40 seconds
Biden Administration Faces Backlash Over Gaza Reconstruction Plan
Dane Sweeny Shines at Australian Open, Pushing Francisco Cerundolo to Five Sets
1 min
Dane Sweeny Shines at Australian Open, Pushing Francisco Cerundolo to Five Sets
Ghana Health Service Recalls Baby Formula amid Health Risk Concerns
1 min
Ghana Health Service Recalls Baby Formula amid Health Risk Concerns
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
1 min
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
Palestinian Karate Champion's Tragic Death Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict and Global Sports Updates
1 min
Palestinian Karate Champion's Tragic Death Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict and Global Sports Updates
From Bodyline to Mohali: A Chronology of Teammate Conflicts in Cricket
2 mins
From Bodyline to Mohali: A Chronology of Teammate Conflicts in Cricket
2024 Australian Open: Thrilling Victories, Potential Upsets, and Tiley's Defense of Schedule
2 mins
2024 Australian Open: Thrilling Victories, Potential Upsets, and Tiley's Defense of Schedule
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
8 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app