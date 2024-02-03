Cigna Group Exceeds Financial Commitments in 2023, Sets Sights on 2024

The Cigna Group's 2023 Fourth Quarter Results Review call underscored the company's impressive performance last year, a product of disciplined execution across business units that culminated in sustained growth. The company's top executives, including Chairman and CEO David Cordani, CFO and President/CEO of Cigna Healthcare Brian Evanko, and President and CEO of Evernorth Health Services Eric Palmer, presented a detailed analysis of the company's financial outcomes for 2023 and their strategic outlook for 2024.

2023: A Year of Surpassing Financial Goals

In 2023, Cigna exceeded its financial commitments, posting a total revenue of $195.3 billion, adjusted earnings per share of $25.09, and an operational cash flow of $11.8 billion. Evidencing the company's growth trajectory, Cigna highlighted over 13% annualized growth in adjusted EPS over the past decade. Since its acquisition of Express Scripts, Cigna's revenue has expanded by over $50 billion, consistently meeting adjusted EPS targets each year, and returning a whopping $27 billion to its shareholders.

A Strong Performance by Evernorth and Cigna Healthcare

Evernorth, Cigna's health services platform, played a significant role in the company's success in 2023, implementing the largest contract in pharmacy benefits history. The platform also launched innovative programs such as ClearCareRx for affordability and transparency, IndependentRx to support independent pharmacies, and ClearNetwork, a pharmacy network model providing cost-based pricing.

Contributing to the growth, Cigna Healthcare showed disciplined pricing and medical cost management, significantly expanding the U.S. Commercial Employer business. The International Health business also yielded positive results through high-quality solutions.

Looking Ahead: Cigna's Strategic Outlook for 2024

For 2024, Cigna aims to sustain its growth trajectory through a balanced portfolio of business opportunities. The company intends to continue addressing the demand for prescription drugs, supporting customers with digital tools, and expanding access to care through their MDLIVE virtual platform. The company is also on track to enhance profitability in their individual exchange business.

The call also touched upon the agreement to sell Cigna's Medicare businesses to HCSC, a deal expected to close in early 2025. Despite this, Cigna views the seniors market as a key growth area and will continue to serve Medicare through Evernorth's services. This strategic move is seen as a realignment to optimize investments and resources.