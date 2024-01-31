CIECA Announces 2024 Officers, Focuses on Data Standards Modernization

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) announced the appointment of new officers for 2024 during its board of trustees meeting held in Palm Springs, California, on January 18. These officers, including a new chair, vice chair, treasurer, secretary, and past chair, are set to serve on the executive committee responsible for managing business affairs and organizing the agenda for CIECA board meetings.

Advancements in Data Security and Modernization

In line with the organization's commitment to advancing the collision industry, these officers are set to focus on significant advancements in the areas of data security and modernization. The emphasis is on supporting the implementation of data standards within the industry to enhance operations and make them more efficient and secure.

Participation in the Development of CAPIS

Additionally, CIECA encourages industry partners to play a more active role in shaping the future of the industry. They are invited to participate in the development of the new CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) by joining a committee. This move aims to leverage the collective knowledge and expertise of the industry to create standards that are robust and relevant to the current demands of the industry.

Reactivation of the Standards Development Committee

In a related development, CIECA announced the reactivation of the Standards Development Committee focused on Vehicle Damage and Imaging (VDI)/Estimating. This committee, chaired by Phil Martinez, will employ the new OpenAPI standards to develop Assignment and Estimate messages. This initiative underscores CIECA's commitment to leveraging modern technology to create more efficient and secure processes within the collision industry.

For those interested in more information about CIECA's new standards, committee participation, or membership, the organization has provided contact details and a website for further inquiries.