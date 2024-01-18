en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

CIA Director Engages with African Leaders: A Focus on Regional Security

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
CIA Director Engages with African Leaders: A Focus on Regional Security

In a move that underscores the strategic significance of the Horn of Africa, William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has recently engaged with key leaders in Kenya and Somalia. The meetings, revolving around regional security, the fight against international terrorism, and the promotion of stability, mark a crucial shift in the US’s approach to the region.

The Kenya Connection

On January 16, Director Burns met with Kenya’s President William Ruto in Nairobi. The discussion was attended by US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman and Kenya’s intelligence chief, Noordin Haji. The importance of Kenya as a strategic partner in the region cannot be overstated, given its geopolitical position and integral role in regional security.

Somalia: A Focus on Stability and Security

Two days later, on January 18, Burns sat down with Somalia President Hassan Mohamud. The meeting focused on the pressing issues within the region, particularly the threat posed by the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group, Al-Shabaab. Somalia has been grappling with the frequent attacks launched by this group, not only within its borders but also in neighboring countries, including Kenya.

Unveiling the CIA’s Role

The CIA, under Burns’ leadership, is actively involved in intelligence activities, such as collection, analysis, covert action, and establishing liaison relationships with foreign services. These efforts are aimed at informing U.S. national security decisions and preventing threats. Burns’ meetings with African leaders highlight the importance of these countries as strategic partners in the U.S.’s fight against international terrorism and in addressing regional security.

0
Africa Terrorism United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
31 mins ago
Reframing Africa-China Relations: Towards a Balanced Discourse
China and Africa’s relationship, a vibrant tapestry woven with threads of shared interests and mutual respect, has blossomed into a robust trade partnership worth $282 billion as of 2022. However, this economic entanglement is often obscured by one-sided narratives, overemphasizing perceived exploitative practices by China, and underestimating Africa’s potential as an equal partner. Breaking Down
Reframing Africa-China Relations: Towards a Balanced Discourse
Felix Tshisekedi's Historic Inauguration as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo
3 hours ago
Felix Tshisekedi's Historic Inauguration as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo
Victoria Falls Gin: A Catalyst for Zimbabwe's Gin Renaissance
3 hours ago
Victoria Falls Gin: A Catalyst for Zimbabwe's Gin Renaissance
Survival Amid Despair: A Mother and Son's Fight Against Zambia's Cholera Outbreak
2 hours ago
Survival Amid Despair: A Mother and Son's Fight Against Zambia's Cholera Outbreak
African Development Bank Group and Ethiopia Normalize Relations
2 hours ago
African Development Bank Group and Ethiopia Normalize Relations
Ekow Nimako: Crafting Narratives in Black Lego
3 hours ago
Ekow Nimako: Crafting Narratives in Black Lego
Latest Headlines
World News
Anganwadi Crisis Deepens: Union Leaders Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Protest
22 seconds
Anganwadi Crisis Deepens: Union Leaders Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Protest
Green MP Ghahraman's Shoplifting Charge: A Cry for Better Mental Health Support in Politics
1 min
Green MP Ghahraman's Shoplifting Charge: A Cry for Better Mental Health Support in Politics
BJP Rolls Out 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' in Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections
1 min
BJP Rolls Out 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' in Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections
Great-O-Khan Triumphs in NJPW KOPW Championship at New Beginning in Nagoya
2 mins
Great-O-Khan Triumphs in NJPW KOPW Championship at New Beginning in Nagoya
Trump's Cognitive Test Claims Stir Debate Amidst Mental Fitness Concerns
2 mins
Trump's Cognitive Test Claims Stir Debate Amidst Mental Fitness Concerns
Delhi Health Ministry Focuses on EWS Scheme Implementation
2 mins
Delhi Health Ministry Focuses on EWS Scheme Implementation
Iowa Community in Mourning: Couple Perishes in Orange City House Fire
2 mins
Iowa Community in Mourning: Couple Perishes in Orange City House Fire
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Faces ED Interrogation in Alleged Money Laundering Case
2 mins
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Faces ED Interrogation in Alleged Money Laundering Case
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
6 mins
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app