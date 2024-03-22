Chyler Leigh and Nathan West: Audition Kiss Leads to 22-Year Marriage

When Chyler Leigh met Nathan West at a WB pilot audition, little did she know that the chemistry read, including an unplanned kiss, would lead to a marriage spanning over two decades. On an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Leigh shared the captivating story of how she instantly knew West was 'the one' and how their on-screen chemistry translated into real-life romance, culminating in a 22-year-long marriage and three children.

From Audition to Lifelong Romance

Their story began nearly 24 years ago, with both actors auditioning for a WB pilot. Initially paired for a chemistry read, the tension culminated in an unplanned kiss that Leigh described as a defining moment in their relationship. Despite the geographical distance between them at the time, with West living in California and Leigh in Miami, the couple's connection was undeniable. Their compelling audition not only landed them the roles but also set the stage for their future together.

A Kiss to Remember

The audition process tested their budding relationship, with the final round in front of network executives intensifying the anticipation. West's decision to 'go for it' and kiss Leigh led to a humorous yet memorable moment when Leigh, flustered by the kiss, accidentally stumbled into a door. Despite the mishap, their undeniable chemistry was evident to everyone in the room, securing them both the parts in the pilot and, more importantly, each other's hearts.

A Family Built on a Moment of Serendipity

Leigh and West's relationship blossomed from that serendipitous audition, leading to their marriage in July 2002. Over the years, they have welcomed three children, celebrating their love and commitment to each other. As they approach their 22nd wedding anniversary, Leigh's recount of their unique meeting reminds us that sometimes, life's most defining moments happen when we least expect them.

Leigh's story is not just a testament to her and West's enduring love but also a beacon of hope for those believing in love at first sight. Their journey from a chance audition to a lifetime together underscores the unpredictable nature of love and the beautiful possibilities that can arise from a single moment of connection.