Chula Vista City Council Greenlights Harborside Park Renovation

Progress is underway in Chula Vista, as the City Council unanimously approves a renovation plan for the long-closed Harborside Park. The park, which has been off-limits since August 31, 2022, due to problems associated with homeless encampments and illegal activities, is set to undergo a significant transformation.

Rejuvenating Harborside Park

The council has decided to allocate Measure P funds for the park’s revamp, setting aside approximately $1.2 million for the renovation project. The first phase of the park’s overhaul includes key security enhancements such as installing permanent fencing and a ranger station, repairing the infrastructure, and refurbishing the basketball courts. The renovation process is expected to span a minimum of eight months.

Restructured Operating Hours and Future Additions

Upon reopening, the park’s operational hours will be initially limited to 3-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. However, the council is open to expanding the hours based on usage. The park’s future phases include the addition of outdoor activities and potentially a community center, further enriching the recreational resources for the local community.

Addressing Community Concerns

Mayor John McCann and Council member Andrea Cardenas have both expressed their support for the park’s reopening and renovation. They emphasized the importance of community feedback and stressed the need to tackle security concerns and homelessness in the area. Cardenas has also expressed a desire to reconsider the park’s hours to better accommodate seniors and parents with young children. While the council views the park’s reopening as a significant step forward, it recognizes the need for additional recreational resources in the community.