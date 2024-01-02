en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CHSRA Celebrates Graduates of High-Speed Rail Pre-Apprenticeship Program

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
CHSRA Celebrates Graduates of High-Speed Rail Pre-Apprenticeship Program

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) has acknowledged the accomplishments of 25 students as they completed a 12-week pre-apprenticeship training scheme. This marks the 11th cohort to graduate from the Central Valley Training Center’s program, initiated in 2020. Chuck Riojas, Executive Director for the Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Kings Building Trades Council, emphasized the potential for these graduates to earn substantial pay in the apprenticeship of their choice.

Leveling the Playing Field

Designed to open doors for veterans, at-risk adults, minorities, and low-income individuals in the Central Valley, the program offers extensive training across over 10 construction trades. On completion of the course, participants not only gain numerous industry-specific certifications, but they also receive job placement assistance for a year following graduation, thereby helping to level the playing field for these individuals.

Progress on High-Speed Rail Project

While the training program continues to churn out skilled workers, CHSRA has been making substantial headway on the high-speed rail project. Over the past year, 10 structures have been completed along a 119-mile segment, and 422 miles out of the 500-mile project have received environmental clearance. This progress sets the stage for the program’s graduates to find well-paying jobs.

Job Creation Milestone

The spring of 2023 marked a significant milestone for the CHSRA, with the creation of over 10,000 jobs. Moreover, the Authority established an agreement with 13 rail labor unions in the fall, further solidifying the support structure for the new workforce and opening more avenues for the graduates of the pre-apprenticeship program.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mazda Motor Corporation: Navigating Economic Headwinds and Electric Shift

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Yunneng Secures Approval for Financial Restructuring of Taiwan's 640 MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project

By Rafia Tasleem

Portugal Railway Strike Causes Major Disruptions: A Closer Look

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

RBI Raises Concerns Over Conduct of Credit Information Companies

By Rafia Tasleem

Bitcoin SV Soars by 145.8%: A Detailed Analysis ...
@Business · 2 mins
Bitcoin SV Soars by 145.8%: A Detailed Analysis ...
heart comment 0
MOO’s Cakes Expands to New Location Amid Growing Demand

By BNN Correspondents

MOO's Cakes Expands to New Location Amid Growing Demand
Bulgarian Stock Market Rings in New Year with Mixed Results

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bulgarian Stock Market Rings in New Year with Mixed Results
Signature Aviation Acquires Meridian, Expanding Global Private Aviation Network

By Shivani Chauhan

Signature Aviation Acquires Meridian, Expanding Global Private Aviation Network
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc Appoints Kimmo Tyni as New Product Director

By BNN Correspondents

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc Appoints Kimmo Tyni as New Product Director
Latest Headlines
World News
Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
13 seconds
Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
28 seconds
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
40 seconds
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
Study Uncovers Link Between Weather Conditions and Scrub Typhus Incidence
41 seconds
Study Uncovers Link Between Weather Conditions and Scrub Typhus Incidence
A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic
47 seconds
A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic
The 2023-24 NBA Season: A Blend of Young Stars and Experienced Veterans
55 seconds
The 2023-24 NBA Season: A Blend of Young Stars and Experienced Veterans
Health Minister Pauses Private Pharmacy Licenses, Initiates Electronic Monitoring System
1 min
Health Minister Pauses Private Pharmacy Licenses, Initiates Electronic Monitoring System
Discrimination, Acceptance, and the Mental Health of Older MSM in East Asia: A Study
1 min
Discrimination, Acceptance, and the Mental Health of Older MSM in East Asia: A Study
Diet and Sedentary Lifestyle: The Impact on Knowledge Workers' Mental Health
1 min
Diet and Sedentary Lifestyle: The Impact on Knowledge Workers' Mental Health
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
12 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app