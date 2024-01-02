CHSRA Celebrates Graduates of High-Speed Rail Pre-Apprenticeship Program

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) has acknowledged the accomplishments of 25 students as they completed a 12-week pre-apprenticeship training scheme. This marks the 11th cohort to graduate from the Central Valley Training Center’s program, initiated in 2020. Chuck Riojas, Executive Director for the Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Kings Building Trades Council, emphasized the potential for these graduates to earn substantial pay in the apprenticeship of their choice.

Leveling the Playing Field

Designed to open doors for veterans, at-risk adults, minorities, and low-income individuals in the Central Valley, the program offers extensive training across over 10 construction trades. On completion of the course, participants not only gain numerous industry-specific certifications, but they also receive job placement assistance for a year following graduation, thereby helping to level the playing field for these individuals.

Progress on High-Speed Rail Project

While the training program continues to churn out skilled workers, CHSRA has been making substantial headway on the high-speed rail project. Over the past year, 10 structures have been completed along a 119-mile segment, and 422 miles out of the 500-mile project have received environmental clearance. This progress sets the stage for the program’s graduates to find well-paying jobs.

Job Creation Milestone

The spring of 2023 marked a significant milestone for the CHSRA, with the creation of over 10,000 jobs. Moreover, the Authority established an agreement with 13 rail labor unions in the fall, further solidifying the support structure for the new workforce and opening more avenues for the graduates of the pre-apprenticeship program.