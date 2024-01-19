Chronic Absenteeism in US Schools: A Lingering Crisis Amidst Misleading Attendance Figures

The Biden administration's 'Improving Student Achievement Agenda' recently brought to light the persisting issue of chronic absenteeism in US public schools—an issue that has exacerbated in the aftermath of the pandemic. The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) reported an average daily student attendance rate of 90 percent for November 2023. While at first glance this figure might appear encouraging, it does not signify a resolution to the attendance crisis.

Understanding the Extent of Chronic Absenteeism

Chronic absenteeism, defined as a student missing 10 percent or more of the school year, stood at a staggering 29 percent in 2021-22, and 27 percent in 2022-23. This represents a considerable escalation from the 15 percent recorded in 2018-19. The 90 percent attendance rate implies that on any given school day, approximately one in 10 students is absent, a scenario with severe implications for student achievement, graduation prospects, and long-term success.

Impact on Student Achievement and Beyond

High rates of chronic absenteeism, such as the 31 percent in Maryland schools, have a profound impact on students' academic performance. There is a clear correlation between absenteeism and issues in the juvenile court system. On a broader scale, the consequences of chronic absenteeism extend beyond the classroom, affecting graduation rates, employment opportunities, and long-term earning potential of students.

The Imperative for Proactive Measures

The current challenge for public schools across the US is to address this escalating post-pandemic absenteeism issue using an 'all hands on deck' approach, as underscored by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. Despite the NCES report, stakeholders must remain vigilant and continue to address the problem of student absenteeism. Schools, particularly those in Missouri grappling with nearly 30 percent chronic absenteeism, need to adopt proactive measures. The end of federal pandemic aid for schools and the misleading sense of security provided by average daily attendance rates add to the urgency of the situation.