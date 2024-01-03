en English
Business

Christus Health Amplifies Presence in Irving with New Building Site Acquisition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
Christus Health Amplifies Presence in Irving with New Building Site Acquisition

Christus Health, the faith-based, not-for-profit health system, continues to broaden its horizons in Irving, Texas. Highlighting its commitment to future growth, Christus Health recently acquired a new two-acre building site in Las Colinas Urban Center. This move follows the inauguration of their new headquarters in October, designed to house close to 2,000 employees.

Expanding Footprints in Irving

The newly purchased property, previously owned by apartment developer Gables Residential, is strategically located across from Christus Health’s current 15-story tower on O’Connor Boulevard. The land is zoned for high-rise construction and is one of the last vacant tracts in the densely populated area. Gables Residential, renowned for developing the Water Street mixed-use project, held ownership of the site until this recent acquisition.

Christus Health: A Story of Growth

While the organization has not yet revealed specific development plans, the property purchase signifies Christus Health’s dedication to expanding its presence in the region. The health system, boasting approximately 50,000 employees spread across the U.S. and Latin America, first shifted its headquarters to Las Colinas in 2012. Now, with the opening of their new headquarters and the acquisition of this additional site, Christus Health is signaling a robust commitment to growth.

A Vibrant Urban Center

Las Colinas Urban Center, the location of this new acquisition, is also home to other major players. Wells Fargo is currently constructing a $500 million office campus in the same vicinity, further enhancing the area’s commercial appeal. The bustling urban center, coupled with Christus Health’s growing footprint, paints a promising picture of the area’s future.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

