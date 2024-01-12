Christopher L. Caldwell Joins Boards of Directors for Community Bancorp. and Community National Bank

Christopher L. Caldwell, a seasoned professional with over three decades of experience in banking and business consulting, has stepped into a new role as a member of the Boards of Directors for both Community Bancorp. and Community National Bank (CNB). This move, effective from January 1, 2024, was announced by the bank and comes following a unanimous approval by the Boards on November 15, 2023.

Ascendancy in CNB

Caldwell’s journey with CNB began in April 2021. His dedication and expertise led him to a swift advancement within the organization, assuming the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of the bank, and Vice President of Community Bancorp. on July 1, 2021. His appointment to the Boards is the latest testament to his impressive contribution to CNB.

Commitment to Excellence

With a rich professional background encompassing commercial lending, operations, customer service, and strategic business planning, Caldwell brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. He will be part of the class of directors whose term will be up for re-election at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Community Bancorp. Furthermore, Caldwell will serve on the Company’s Corporate Governance and Risk Management committees, applying his extensive expertise for the betterment of CNB.

Service Beyond the Bank

Aside from his professional commitments, Caldwell contributes to the community in other significant ways. He serves as a Board member for the Green Mountain United Way and as a Trustee at Manchester University. This demonstrates Caldwell’s commitment not only to banking but also to the betterment of the community. CNB, with its long history since 1851, continues to serve its communities in Vermont and operates Loan Production Offices in Burlington, Vermont, and Lebanon, New Hampshire.