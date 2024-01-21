Christmas Cruise Thru Ends Eleven-Year Tradition at Defiance County Fairgrounds

In a surprising turn of events, the Christmas Cruise Thru, a festive staple of Defiance County for over a decade, has officially declined the 2024 contract offer presented by the fair board. This decision, which resonates deeply with the local community, has been primarily influenced by a substantial increase in the contract price, exceeding 71%, and a significant reduction in services compared to what was provided in the previous agreements.

A Tradition at Crossroads

Over the past eleven years, the Christmas Cruise Thru has become an annual tradition, bringing joy and holiday cheer to the residents of Defiance County. The organization's decision to decline the contract offer signals an end to this tradition as the event will no longer be held in its customary location—the Defiance County Fairgrounds.

The Implications of the Decision

As the Christmas Cruise Thru departs, it leaves behind a legacy of festive celebrations and family entertainment that have become part and parcel of the holiday season in the county. The change in contract terms would prevent the organization from delivering the expected level of family entertainment, which has been a major draw for visitors and locals alike. This suggests that future holiday seasons in Defiance County may look quite different from what residents have grown accustomed to.

Looking Ahead

Despite the disappointment surrounding this decision, the Christmas Cruise Thru has conveyed its regret over the necessity to depart from the fairgrounds and extended its well-wishes for the fairgrounds' future success. According to the current contract, all properties belonging to the Christmas Cruise Thru must be vacated from the fairgrounds before April 1, 2024. As the local community grapples with this change, they will surely be looking forward to seeing how the Christmas Cruise Thru evolves in a new location and continues to spread holiday cheer.