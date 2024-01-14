Christina Aguilera Transitions from Pop Icon to Wellness Advocacy Trailblazer

Christina Aguilera, the pop legend, was recently snapped in a stylishly casual ensemble in Los Angeles, as she enjoyed a steak dinner at the renowned Catch Steak. The singer sported a pair of bootleg jeans, made distinctive with cross embellishments, and a padded black leather jacket from YSL. To complete the look, she chose pointed black leather boots and a padded black Prada handbag. The blonde bombshell had her hair styled in a sleek updo and opted for a simple silver chain necklace, adding a touch of minimalistic elegance to her outfit.

Aguilera’s New Venture: Playground

Shortly after her dinner outing, the pop icon took to Instagram to promote her sexual wellness brand, Playground. A post showed Aguilera in a strapless silky black gown with a deep neckline and sheer sleeves, holding a bottle of the brand’s Mood Maker intimacy oil. Aguilera endorsed the product, stating it is made with natural ingredients for enhancing pleasure.

Playground: A Game Changer in the Wellness Industry

Aguilera co-founded Playground in May 2022 alongside Catherine Magee and Sandy Vukovic. Based in San Francisco, the brand specializes in vegan personal lubricants and has made waves in the wellness industry by becoming the first in its category to receive FDA approval. In March 2023, the trio took on key roles within the company: Aguilera was appointed as chief brand advisor, Magee as CEO, and Vukovic as chief product officer. The brand, under their leadership, continues to push boundaries in the wellness arena, emphasizing the importance of sexual wellness and breaking stigmas associated with it.