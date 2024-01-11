en English
Fashion

Christie Brinkley Radiates Youthful Exuberance Ahead of 70th Birthday

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
Imminent septuagenarian and iconic model, Christie Brinkley, continues to radiate exuberance and defy age norms as she warmly embraces the tropical vibes of her vacation in Turks and Caicos. Notably, Brinkley, who is set to celebrate her 70th birthday on February 2, is known for her three consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers from 1979 to 1981.

A Glimpse of the Tropical Vacation

Brinkley recently shared a snapshot of this holiday on Instagram, featuring herself in a pristine white swimsuit, exulting in the natural beauty of her surroundings. The post, a testament to her age-defying grace and vivacity, has been met with an outpouring of admiration and well-wishes for the supermodel.

Turks and Caicos: A Brinkley Family Favorite

The Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Overseas Territory, have long been a favored holiday destination for the Brinkley family. Christie celebrated her last birthday here, and the tradition of hosting annual soccer games and tennis tournaments with friends and family on the island continues.

Welcoming the New Decade in a Happy Place?

While there’s no confirmation whether Brinkley will ring in her 70th birthday on Parrot Cay, her current ebullience suggests a possibility that she might choose to welcome the new decade in this location that she affectionately refers to as her ‘happy place’.

Fashion Travel & Tourism United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

