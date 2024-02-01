Christian Compassion Meets Immigration Crisis: A Look Inside 'Welcoming the Stranger'

Global Sisters Report has inaugurated a new series titled "Welcoming the Stranger." This series aims to shed light on the work of women religious with immigrants and migrants, drawing attention to the efforts of sisters and organizations to elevate services for those crossing borders. Furthermore, it seeks to explore the nuanced global migration trends and discuss immigration as a pivotal issue in the forthcoming U.S. presidential election.

A Changing Religious Narrative

Immigration has emerged as a central theme, with many calling for a compassionate Christian approach to the issue. Sister Lisa Buscher, belonging to the Society of the Sacred Heart, advocates for a shift in the narrative preached in churches. She proposes a story of a God who migrates towards humanity, which could potentially transform the perception of migrants.

Record-Breaking Migration

Recent statistics reveal a surge in migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border. In December alone, over 225,000 instances were documented, with a record 2.4 million apprehensions in the 2023 fiscal year. This marks the third consecutive year of record numbers, according to The New York Times.

Political and Humanitarian Crisis

The surge in migrants highlights the humanitarian crisis at hand, driven by political instability in migrants' home countries. This situation has sparked intense debate about the legal authorities President Biden has to address the crisis at the U.S. southern border, where migrant apprehensions have reached record heights. A potential immigration compromise looms, imbuing the president with the power to partially suspend asylum law in specific situations of increased illegal crossings.