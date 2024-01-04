Christian Author Lisa Robertson: A Legacy of Faith and Service

Renowned Christian author, speaker, and spiritual mentor, Lisa Robertson, passed away on December 30, 2023, at the age of 69 due to natural causes. Born in Denver on March 9, 1954, Lisa was a beacon of light in the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) community and the countless lives she touched through her extensive work in Christian advocacy. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of many, most notably her large and loving family, including her 16 grandchildren.

Legacy of Faith and Inspiration

Lisa’s devout commitment to Bible studies and teachings was reflected in her influential books such as ‘The Path of Life: Walking in the Loving Presence of God’ and ‘Advent: Making Christmas About Christ’, both of which were featured on CBN’s The 700 Club. Lisa was far more than an author, she was a spiritual mentor who inspired believers to delve deeper into their faith and guide others towards spiritual understanding and growth.

A Life Dedicated to Service

Graduating from Sweet Briar College in 1976, she married Timothy Robertson, son of Dr. Pat Robertson, in 1977, and together they built a family rooted in love and faith. Prior to her unwavering dedication to motherhood and ministry, Lisa had a successful career in advertising and network TV. She was the founder of a women’s Bible study group under Galilee Church in Virginia that has been active for about 40 years. Her work extended across the U.S. and internationally as a board member of The Museum of the Bible and as an active member of Proverbs 31 Ministries.

Impact on Education and Evangelism

Lisa’s passion for education and evangelism was evident in her founding of Changing Seasons, an organization for uplifting women, and her role as a founding member of Alpha in North America, an evangelistic course. Committed to early education, she developed the ‘Faithful Beginnings’ program for young children and co-founded E-3 (Elevate Early Education). In 2012, she was appointed to the Virginia State Board of Child Abuse and Neglect. Lisa’s enduring legacy is marked by her dedication to spreading Christian teachings and her active involvement in numerous educational and evangelical programs.

As we remember Lisa Robertson, we reflect on a life devoted to faith, service, and education. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations in their spiritual journeys, reflecting the power of her faith and the depth of her commitment to making a positive impact on the world.