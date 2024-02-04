Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Makes Waves with Girl Scout Cookie Sales

In a delightful blend of childhood enthusiasm and the power of social media, Chrissy Teigen's 7-year-old daughter Luna is making waves on Instagram with her Girl Scout cookie sales. The 38-year-old model and television personality recently shared a video of Luna, clad in her Brownie uniform, confidently announcing the start of 'cookie season' and inviting her mother's millions of followers to partake.

Teigen Family Supports Luna's Initiative

The video, a heartwarming snapshot of Luna's growing independence and charisma, drew attention not only from fans but also from Luna's proud grandmother, Vilailuck 'Pepper' Teigen, who expressed her joy in the comments and even inquired about purchasing cookies for herself. Chrissy Teigen, taking her role as 'cookie mom' in stride, included a link in her Instagram post for fans to place their orders, underscoring that the cookies are only available for shipping as the family cannot traverse America to deliver them.

Public Reaction to Luna's Cookie Sales

The public reaction to Luna's cookie sales has been largely positive, with some followers applauding Teigen for her parenting approach. However, there have been a handful of detractors who criticized Teigen for leveraging her influence for Luna's cookie sales. Regardless of the criticisms, Luna has already achieved an astonishing 150% of her sales goal, and her Instagram bio pledges to utilize the earnings to give back to the community.

Teigen's Family Life Amidst Cookie Sales

Amidst promoting Luna's cookie initiative, Teigen has also been capturing and sharing precious moments with her two sons on her Instagram Story. She recently shared a video of her 5-year-old son Miles engrossed in a Groundhog Day craft activity, and tenderly interacting with her nearly 7-month-old son, Wren Alexander. The Teigen-Legend family expanded in 2023 with the arrival of two new babies - daughter Esti Maxine in January and son Wren via a surrogate in June. Teigen has been reveling in these moments with her youngest children, as seen in a playful Instagram video of them navigating a jungle gym.