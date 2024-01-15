Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Youngest Daughter's First Birthday

The entertainment world was painted with joy and nostalgia as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their youngest daughter Esti Maxine's first birthday. The power couple, known for their candid social media presence, shared heartfelt posts featuring adorable moments from the celebration, extending their love and affection for their youngest child to their millions of followers.

Advertisment

Esti Maxine's Special Day

Esti Maxine, the youngest of the four children of the EGOT winner and model, turned one over the weekend. The birthday celebration was documented through a series of posts by both parents. Legend shared a post on Instagram which included a picture of Esti with a large birthday cake, and other memorable snapshots like her smooching her reflection and donning heart-shaped glasses.

The post was flooded with birthday wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Notably, actress Viola Davis joined the chorus of well-wishers, sharing her heartfelt greetings in the comments section.

Advertisment

Teigen's Candid Mom Moments

Teigen, famous for her dry wit and candor, posted a photo of Esti next to her cake, followed by another featuring a broken plant vase. True to her style, she humorously noted her exhaustion as a mother, resonating with parents everywhere. Despite the amusing ups and downs of parenting, her love for her children was palpable in each post.

A Growing Family

Teigen and Legend are also parents to Luna and Miles, and they welcomed a new addition to their family, a son named Wren, in June 2023 through surrogacy. As their family has expanded, so has their shared joy and love. Legend recently spoke about the challenges and joys of their growing family at an event, emphasizing how well the older children have adjusted to their new siblings.

Despite the loss of their son Jack in 2020, the couple continues to embrace the joy of parenthood and share their journey with their followers. Esti's first birthday was not just a celebration of her life but also an affirmation of the family's resilience and love.