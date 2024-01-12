Chrisleys Offload Brentwood Mansion Amidst Prison Sentence

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the reality television stars now serving prison sentences, have successfully offloaded their luxurious Brentwood, Tennessee mansion for a hefty sum of $5.2 million in April 2023. The mansion, spanning an impressive 13,279 square feet, was sold off-market, thereby avoiding public advertisement and keeping the transaction under the radar until recent revelations.

The Mansion: A Symbol of Luxury and Infamy

The property is a testament to opulence, featuring an indoor sports court, a professional chef’s kitchen, and a sprawling pool with a jacuzzi. The mansion’s architectural design stands out, adding to the allure of the property. However, the mansion also holds a darker aspect to its history. It is the very residence where Todd Chrisley was put under house arrest in 2022, following his conviction for tax evasion and bank fraud.

From Purchase to Profit

The Chrisley couple first purchased the home in 2019, for an amount of $3.375 million. The recent sale, therefore, marks a considerable profit. However, this windfall is unlikely to bring any financial relief to the Chrisleys. After being sentenced to a combined total of 19 years towards the end of 2022, they were also ordered to pay $17.2 million in restitution.

Unspecified Future of Other Assets

While the sale of the Brentwood property has been confirmed, there remains ambiguity regarding the couple’s other Nashville home. As of now, it is not specified whether they have also made arrangements to sell this additional property.