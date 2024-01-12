en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Chrisleys Offload Brentwood Mansion Amidst Prison Sentence

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Chrisleys Offload Brentwood Mansion Amidst Prison Sentence

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the reality television stars now serving prison sentences, have successfully offloaded their luxurious Brentwood, Tennessee mansion for a hefty sum of $5.2 million in April 2023. The mansion, spanning an impressive 13,279 square feet, was sold off-market, thereby avoiding public advertisement and keeping the transaction under the radar until recent revelations.

The Mansion: A Symbol of Luxury and Infamy

The property is a testament to opulence, featuring an indoor sports court, a professional chef’s kitchen, and a sprawling pool with a jacuzzi. The mansion’s architectural design stands out, adding to the allure of the property. However, the mansion also holds a darker aspect to its history. It is the very residence where Todd Chrisley was put under house arrest in 2022, following his conviction for tax evasion and bank fraud.

From Purchase to Profit

The Chrisley couple first purchased the home in 2019, for an amount of $3.375 million. The recent sale, therefore, marks a considerable profit. However, this windfall is unlikely to bring any financial relief to the Chrisleys. After being sentenced to a combined total of 19 years towards the end of 2022, they were also ordered to pay $17.2 million in restitution.

Unspecified Future of Other Assets

While the sale of the Brentwood property has been confirmed, there remains ambiguity regarding the couple’s other Nashville home. As of now, it is not specified whether they have also made arrangements to sell this additional property.

0
United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
12 seconds ago
UK Economy Shows Resilience; Former President Trump Battles Legal Challenges
UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak’s recent attack on Iran-backed rebels, indicates a potential shift in strategy towards Iran’s influence in regional conflicts. Amidst these political maneuvers, the UK’s economy exhibits resilience, displaying more growth than anticipated. This unexpected economic performance could potentially divert the country from a looming recession, influencing both domestic politics and economic
UK Economy Shows Resilience; Former President Trump Battles Legal Challenges
Metropolitan Nathanael Extends Feast of Epiphany Celebrations Beyond Chicago
4 mins ago
Metropolitan Nathanael Extends Feast of Epiphany Celebrations Beyond Chicago
US Bombings in Yemen Increased Under Trump's Presidency: Report
4 mins ago
US Bombings in Yemen Increased Under Trump's Presidency: Report
Chuck E Cheese Forays into Australia with Royale Hospitality Group Partnership
2 mins ago
Chuck E Cheese Forays into Australia with Royale Hospitality Group Partnership
New Tyrannosaur Species, Older and Subtler than T-Rex, Discovered
2 mins ago
New Tyrannosaur Species, Older and Subtler than T-Rex, Discovered
California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings
2 mins ago
California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Economy Shows Resilience; Former President Trump Battles Legal Challenges
13 seconds
UK Economy Shows Resilience; Former President Trump Battles Legal Challenges
AAP Government Stands Against Slum Demolition: A Commitment to the Underprivileged
13 seconds
AAP Government Stands Against Slum Demolition: A Commitment to the Underprivileged
Gujarat Builder's Suicide Highlights Rising Despair
14 seconds
Gujarat Builder's Suicide Highlights Rising Despair
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey
22 seconds
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
37 seconds
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
Rohit Sharma Tops the List for Most Ducks in T20Is for India
45 seconds
Rohit Sharma Tops the List for Most Ducks in T20Is for India
Football Coach Brushes Off Rumors; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions
1 min
Football Coach Brushes Off Rumors; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
2 mins
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
2 mins
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app