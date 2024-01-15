Chrisean Rock Claims to Earn Nearly $1M Weekly from Snapchat: Fans Skeptical

Chrisean Rock, known as a rapper and reality TV star, made an eyebrow-raising claim during an Instagram Live broadcast. She announced that she rakes in nearly $1 million per week from Snapchat, with earnings estimated at $22,000 to $23,000 every four to five hours. This would mean that Rock is banking close to $4 million a month and a staggering $40 million a year from Snapchat alone.

Incentive Behind Snapchat’s Celebrity Influx

According to Rock, the reason behind the surge of celebrities on Snapchat is the social media giant's strategy to pay them to return, in an attempt to prevent going out of business. However, Rock's bold declarations have not been taken at face value by all. A portion of her fanbase has expressed skepticism, questioning the feasibility of such high earnings. They have pointed out certain inconsistencies such as Rock's apparent lack of home ownership, which seems to contradict her claimed income.

Previous Bold Claims and Stance on Pay Scale

Rock is no stranger to making audacious statements. In the past, she has claimed to have purchased an island, going as far as to say she named it after herself. She has also been vocal about her dissatisfaction with the pay scale for Black female reality stars. Announcing her decision to leave the Zeus Network show 'Baddies', Rock affirmed she would not return unless her pay reflected what she believed to be her worth.

Rock’s Journey to the Spotlight

Chrisean Rock first stepped into the limelight on the reality TV show 'Baddies' in 2020. Subsequently, she starred in a spin-off that delved into her relationship with rapper Blueface, whom she met on his OnlyFans show. The couple shares a child together. Despite a tumultuous relationship, Rock's career trajectory and outspoken opinions continue to make waves in the world of entertainment.