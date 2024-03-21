Chris Young and Kelly Bartram Illuminate 'What She Sees in Me' Music Video: Exclusive Insights

Country music sensation Chris Young, in an exclusive interview, delves into the heart of his latest project, the music video for 'What She Sees in Me'. Young, alongside actress Kelly Bartram, brings to life the nuances of a deep, enduring relationship, offering fans a glimpse behind the scenes of this romantic narrative. This reveal comes as Young gears up for the release of his album, 'Young Love & Saturday Nights', promising an amalgam of tracks that resonate with themes of love, longing, and celebration.

Collaborative Chemistry and Artistic Vision

Young's partnership with Bartram in the video not only showcases their on-screen chemistry but also highlights the meticulous planning that went into the video's creation. Directed by Alexia Stone and Stephen Kinigopoulos, the video aims to visually narrate the intimate dynamics of a long-term relationship. Young praises Bartram's acting prowess, noting a particular scene that captures the essence of their collaborative effort. Furthermore, Young’s decision to play the piano in the video underscores his dedication to authenticity, despite typically leaving this skill to band member Seth Costner. This choice emphasizes the song's romantic core, enhanced by Young’s personal touch.

The Intense Filming Process

The filming of 'What She Sees in Me', encapsulating a six-hour shoot at a Nashville residence, was part of an ambitious endeavor to film two music videos in a single day. The subsequent video for 'Right Now' transitioned the set into a night-time scene, pushing the boundaries of vulnerability and exploring the complexities of romantic relationships. Young’s recount of the day's challenges, including relearning piano chords due to a co-writer’s mishap, reflects the dedication and passion infused into the making of these visuals.

A Prelude to 'Young Love & Saturday Nights'

With 'What She Sees in Me' setting the stage, Young’s album 'Young Love & Saturday Nights' is poised to make a significant impact upon its release. The album, encapsulating Young’s reflections on love, memories, and the vibrancy of Saturday nights, aims to connect with listeners on a deeply personal level. As Young prepares to embark on his Young Love & Saturday Nights 2024 Tour, the anticipation surrounding the album and its accompanying visuals continues to build, promising a journey through the heart of country music.

As Chris Young unveils 'What She Sees in Me', both the music video and the album serve as testaments to his evolution as an artist. Through the collaborative effort with Kelly Bartram and the dedication to an authentic portrayal of love’s intricacies, Young invites his audience to explore the depths of their own relationships. The release of 'Young Love & Saturday Nights' is not merely a milestone in Young's career but an invitation to celebrate love in its myriad forms, making every moment a testament to the power of connection.