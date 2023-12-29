en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Chris Harrison Opens Up About ‘The Bachelor’ Exit and Life Thereafter

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:56 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:16 am EST
Chris Harrison Opens Up About ‘The Bachelor’ Exit and Life Thereafter

In an intimate conversation on the ‘Trading Secrets’ podcast, Chris Harrison, the erstwhile host of the widely-watched dating series ‘The Bachelor,’ candidly talked about his departure from the show, labelling it as both a ‘blessing and a curse.’ This marked a significant chapter in his life, having been associated with the series for an impressive 19 years.

Controversy and Departure

The renowned television personality stepped down in February 2021, following backlash over defending a contestant’s past racist behavior. The incident sparked a widespread debate, pushing Harrison to the center of a controversy he never anticipated. Despite issuing multiple apologies, the damage was done, leading to his eventual exit. Echoing the sentiments of a man caught in a storm, Harrison described the episode as a ‘very toxic situation,’ and his decision to leave, albeit difficult, was a necessary step towards self-preservation.

(Read Also: Older US Transgender Generation Voices Concerns Amid Anti-Transgender Legislation)

Life Post ‘The Bachelor’

Post his departure, Harrison’s life underwent a significant transformation. He talked about the financial and personal impact that the show had on his life, and the challenges that lie ahead in maintaining relevance in the ever-evolving entertainment industry. Acknowledging the rise of new dating shows, Harrison expressed the need for resilience and adaptability.

(Read Also: Deadly Storm Triggers Widespread Flood Watches in Northeastern US)

The Silver Lining

Despite the tumultuous journey, Harrison’s time on the show was not without its merits. It led to his November wedding to Lauren Zima, a ceremony graced by many ‘Bachelor Nation’ alumni. In retrospect, Harrison views this as a positive outcome of his association with the series. However, he ruled out any possibility of returning to the franchise, choosing to focus on personal growth and the road ahead.

Read More 

0
United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sirius: An In-depth Look at the Brightest Star in Our Night Sky

By Rizwan Shah

Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop: Networks Set for Global Broadcast

By BNN Correspondents

MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change

By Salman Khan

Alaska Braces for Powerful Storms Amid Contrasting Weather Across U.S.

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Targets U.S. Harir Base in Erbil, Northern Ira ...
@Conflict & Defence · 36 mins
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Targets U.S. Harir Base in Erbil, Northern Ira ...
heart comment 0
Olivia Plath Reflects on a Year of Loss and Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Olivia Plath Reflects on a Year of Loss and Transformation
Katherine Heigl Celebrates Son Joshua’s Birthday Amidst Holiday Rush

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Katherine Heigl Celebrates Son Joshua's Birthday Amidst Holiday Rush
Alanis Morissette and Souleye: A Marriage Rooted in Music and Spirituality

By BNN Correspondents

Alanis Morissette and Souleye: A Marriage Rooted in Music and Spirituality
TikToker Finds Joy in Unexpected Windfall Amid Economic Strain

By Salman Akhtar

TikToker Finds Joy in Unexpected Windfall Amid Economic Strain
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
9 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
10 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
23 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
27 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
33 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
33 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
41 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
41 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
43 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app