Chris Cleland Appointed as Senior VP of Strategy & Markets at Motion Industries

Chris Cleland, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in various fields, has been appointed as the Senior Vice President of Strategy & Markets at Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and provider of industrial technology solutions. Cleland brings a wealth of knowledge from his previous roles, lending his expertise in consulting, strategy, marketing, branding, e-commerce, business development, and transformation to his new position.

Pedigree of Proficiency

Prior to joining Motion Industries, Cleland served as the principal consultant at Cummings Creative Group for two decades, where he led numerous successful initiatives across different industry sectors. His tenure at Cummings involved providing consulting services to Motion on marketing and strategy for over 12 years, making his transition to the company a natural progression. In addition to his consulting career, Cleland’s previous roles include being the president and owner of LithoSigns and a sales manager at Citadel Broadcasting.

Cleland’s Role at Motion Industries

In his new role at Motion Industries, Cleland will oversee the company’s strategic planning for its business groups, along with the e-commerce and digital teams. He will be reporting to James Howe, the company’s Executive Vice President – Chief Commercial Officer/Chief Technology Officer. This position is not just a testament to Cleland’s competence but also a reflection of the trust and confidence the company has in his ability to shape its future growth.

Driving Innovation and Transformation

James Howe has expressed confidence in Cleland’s ability to drive innovation and transformation, shaping the company’s future growth. With his extensive experience and proven track record, Cleland is poised to guide the company’s strategic planning process and steer it towards success. Cleland is an alumnus of The University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in business, further solidifying his understanding and expertise in the field.