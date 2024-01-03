Chris Brown Steps Up as Chief Harbor Engineer at Port of Los Angeles

Following a noteworthy career progression, Chris Brown has been elevated to the position of Chief Harbor Engineer at the Port of Los Angeles, succeeding Dina Aryan-Zahlan. A familiar face at the port since 1993, Brown has climbed the professional ladder from a student engineer to one of the port’s most pivotal roles.

Brown’s Journey at the Port of Los Angeles

Brown’s journey at the United States’ busiest seaport started as a student engineer. His steady rise through the ranks, including positions as a harbor engineer and project manager, has been marked by significant contributions to various infrastructure projects. Notable among these is the Wilmington Waterfront Park, a project that earned the prestigious Engineering News Record’s ‘Best of the Best Award’ in 2012, underlining Brown’s stellar project management skills. He was also instrumental in the port’s electrification program, evidencing his dedication to sustainable practices.

New Role, New Responsibilities

As Chief Harbor Engineer, Brown’s portfolio will expand to include overseeing the planning, development, and design of critical infrastructure needed to keep the port’s operations running smoothly. This involves a broad spectrum of elements, from wharves and terminals to railways, roadways, and public spaces. His leadership will be key in maintaining the port’s status as a crucial hub for trade and commerce.

Qualifications and Accolades

Brown’s impressive qualifications speak volumes about his competence for his new role. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in structural engineering from the University of Maryland. Further, Brown is a registered civil engineer in California, a certified construction documents technologist, and a senior certified professional with the Society for Human Resource Management. He also serves as a board member of the Construction Specification Institute, highlighting his commitment to the field.

Chris Brown’s appointment as Chief Harbor Engineer mirrors his dedication, expertise, and significant contributions over the years to the Port of Los Angeles. His leadership will undoubtedly guide the port towards continued success and growth in the future.