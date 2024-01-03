en English
Transportation

CHP Implements Chain Controls in Sierra Nevada amid Snowfall Predictions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
CHP Implements Chain Controls in Sierra Nevada amid Snowfall Predictions

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has issued an urgent decree, implementing chain controls on vehicles navigating through the Sierra Nevada region. This measure comes as a response to the anticipated snowfall in the area. All vehicles, barring those with 4-wheel-drive that are outfitted with snow tires on all wheels, are mandated to have chains on their tires.

Chain Controls along Interstate 80

The chain controls are in effect along the Interstate 80 corridor, stretching from Cisco Grove in Placer County to Truckee in Nevada County. This measure aims to ensure safe travel during the potentially perilous winter conditions. In addition, eastbound trucks are undergoing screening at Applegate in Placer County. Drivers are required to carry maximum chains to be allowed to continue their journey, and permit loads are currently not permissible.

Westbound Traffic & State Route 267

For westbound traffic, chain requirements are applicable from Truckee to 2 miles east of the Highway 20/Eagle Lake Junction. The CHP is not leaving any stone unturned in its efforts to ensure road safety. Furthermore, chain controls are also active on State Route 267, extending from Northstar to Kings Beach.

Reason for the Restrictions

The CHP has initiated these restrictions as a measure against the heavy snowfall predicted for a significant part of the Sierra Nevada. This preventative measure comes in light of the state’s Sierra Nevada snowpack currently being at its lowest level in a decade, just 25 percent of its historical average for this time of the year. Despite the lack of snow being attributed to fewer storms than normal, and reservoirs across the state being in good condition, the CHP is not taking any chances. With two storms forecasted to bring new snow to the Sierra, the odds are increasing that this winter will end below normal.

Transportation United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

