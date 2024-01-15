en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Choosing Between Pepperdine University’s Malibu Campus and Studying Abroad

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
Choosing Between Pepperdine University’s Malibu Campus and Studying Abroad

Pepperdine University’s Malibu campus and its study abroad programs present a dichotomy of choice to its students. While 80% of undergraduates are lured by the prospect of studying abroad, a significant portion chooses to remain anchored in Malibu, driven by academic plans, familial proximity, and personal preferences.

Factors Influencing The Decision

A myriad of factors converge in the decision-making process. Sophomore Psychology major, Heavenlyn Turner, for instance, prefers to stay within the comforting radius of family and friends. She also cherishes the opportunity to engage with the campus community in her capacity as head of logistics and marketing for Word Up, a student-led ministry.

Turner’s decision is also academically influenced. She appreciates the specialized classes available for her major and minor at the Malibu campus, along with the opportunity to foster closer relationships with classmates and professors.

Anna Huene, another Psychology major, shares Turner’s sentiments. The junior student has chosen to stay on campus to access specific courses and partake in research activities. She aims to expedite her undergraduate journey, intending to complete her degree in three years to pursue a doctorate.

Similarly, pre-med student and Philosophy major, Nathan Thomas, chooses to stay rooted in Malibu due to the dearth of pre-med courses abroad. His role as a Resident Advisor on campus further fortifies his decision.

Financial Considerations and Personal Circumstances

While Turner and Thomas have contemplated summer programs abroad, they remain mindful of the additional financial implications these programs carry. In this context, Thomas advises fellow students to prudently consider their circumstances when deciding between studying abroad or staying on campus.

In summary, the choice between studying at Pepperdine University’s Malibu campus or venturing abroad is a tapestry woven from diverse threads of academic plans, proximity to family, personal preferences, and financial considerations. Each student’s decision reflects a unique blend of these elements, underscoring the multidimensional nature of the academic experience at Pepperdine University.

0
Education Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
7 seconds ago
University of Sheffield Announces Admissions and Scholarships for Environmental Science BSc Course
Enrollment for the Environmental Science BSc course beginning in September 2024 at the globally renowned University of Sheffield, in the United Kingdom, is now underway. The university has gained recognition for its commitment to addressing environmental issues through education, with the course offering an in-depth exploration of key areas such as global environmental change, conservation,
University of Sheffield Announces Admissions and Scholarships for Environmental Science BSc Course
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
10 mins ago
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
University of Galway Launches Short Courses Series 2024: A Gateway to Lifelong Learning
15 mins ago
University of Galway Launches Short Courses Series 2024: A Gateway to Lifelong Learning
Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad's B2C Segment
4 mins ago
Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad's B2C Segment
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
5 mins ago
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
Indian Students Found Dead in Connecticut: A Tragic End to Overseas Dreams
10 mins ago
Indian Students Found Dead in Connecticut: A Tragic End to Overseas Dreams
Latest Headlines
World News
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
10 seconds
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
25 seconds
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
42 seconds
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
2 mins
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
3 mins
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
4 mins
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
Vale Council Faces Daunting Budget Shortfall; Vows to Safeguard Essential Services
4 mins
Vale Council Faces Daunting Budget Shortfall; Vows to Safeguard Essential Services
West Coast Football Team Embarks on Intensive Training, Harry Edwards Shines
4 mins
West Coast Football Team Embarks on Intensive Training, Harry Edwards Shines
Buffalo Bills Fans Rally to Clear Stadium Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Heavy Snowfall
4 mins
Buffalo Bills Fans Rally to Clear Stadium Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Heavy Snowfall
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app