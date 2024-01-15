Choosing Between Pepperdine University’s Malibu Campus and Studying Abroad

Pepperdine University’s Malibu campus and its study abroad programs present a dichotomy of choice to its students. While 80% of undergraduates are lured by the prospect of studying abroad, a significant portion chooses to remain anchored in Malibu, driven by academic plans, familial proximity, and personal preferences.

Factors Influencing The Decision

A myriad of factors converge in the decision-making process. Sophomore Psychology major, Heavenlyn Turner, for instance, prefers to stay within the comforting radius of family and friends. She also cherishes the opportunity to engage with the campus community in her capacity as head of logistics and marketing for Word Up, a student-led ministry.

Turner’s decision is also academically influenced. She appreciates the specialized classes available for her major and minor at the Malibu campus, along with the opportunity to foster closer relationships with classmates and professors.

Anna Huene, another Psychology major, shares Turner’s sentiments. The junior student has chosen to stay on campus to access specific courses and partake in research activities. She aims to expedite her undergraduate journey, intending to complete her degree in three years to pursue a doctorate.

Similarly, pre-med student and Philosophy major, Nathan Thomas, chooses to stay rooted in Malibu due to the dearth of pre-med courses abroad. His role as a Resident Advisor on campus further fortifies his decision.

Financial Considerations and Personal Circumstances

While Turner and Thomas have contemplated summer programs abroad, they remain mindful of the additional financial implications these programs carry. In this context, Thomas advises fellow students to prudently consider their circumstances when deciding between studying abroad or staying on campus.

In summary, the choice between studying at Pepperdine University’s Malibu campus or venturing abroad is a tapestry woven from diverse threads of academic plans, proximity to family, personal preferences, and financial considerations. Each student’s decision reflects a unique blend of these elements, underscoring the multidimensional nature of the academic experience at Pepperdine University.