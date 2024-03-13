Chloe Sevigny's Amusing Misunderstanding with 'Feud' Co-Star Tom Hollander

Chloe Sevigny recently disclosed an amusing mix-up with her 'Feud' co-star Tom Hollander, initially mistaking his on-screen persona for his real-life identity. While working on the Ryan Murphy series, Sevigny assumed Hollander, known for his role as Quentin in 'White Lotus', shared similarities with his character, treating him as her 'new gay best friend' until she discovered his marital status. This revelation led to a humorous reflection on their interaction, with Sevigny admitting to being overly flirtatious, a behavior Hollander found unfounded and amusing.

Advertisment

In 2023, Hollander's personal life took a joyful turn as he welcomed his first child with interior designer Fran Hickman, rekindling their relationship after a decade. The couple's reunion during lockdown marked a new chapter for both, further enriching Hollander's eventful year alongside his professional achievements.

Behind the Scenes of 'Feud'

'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans' provided a unique backdrop for the development of friendships among its cast, with Hollander and Sevigny's relationship standing out. Hollander, portraying Truman Capote, found that playing a gay character facilitated a more relaxed and fun environment on set, devoid of the usual tensions present in heterosexual dynamics. This setting allowed the cast members, including Sevigny, to interact freely, fostering camaraderie and unexpected bonds.

Advertisment

Changing Perceptions

Hollander also shared insights into his initial impressions of Sevigny, describing her as a tough, straight-talking New Yorker. However, her infectious laugh revealed a different side to her personality, one that Hollander found appealing and endearing. This shift in perception highlighted the depth and complexity of their off-screen relationship, mirroring the intricate narratives they portrayed on screen.

A Case of Mistaken Identity

The article also touches on a humorous anecdote involving Hollander and another famous Tom - Tom Holland. Due to their similar names, Hollander once received Holland's pay slip, leading to a moment of astonishment at the figures involved. This mix-up, while short-lived, offered a lighthearted glimpse into the occasional confusions arising in the entertainment industry.

Chloe Sevigny and Tom Hollander's behind-the-scenes anecdotes from 'Feud' not only shed light on their personal interactions but also underscore the unpredictable nature of actor relationships. Their story, punctuated by mistaken assumptions and humorous revelations, adds a layer of relatability to the celebrities we often view from afar. As their careers continue to evolve, so too does our understanding of the multifaceted personalities that bring our favorite characters to life.