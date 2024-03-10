Chloe Sevigny Radiates in Red, Leads Star-Studded Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024, held in Los Angeles to celebrate the 96th Academy Awards, Chloe Sevigny turned heads in a striking red satin bow minidress paired with elegant velvet pumps. Sevigny, known for her roles in 'The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans', showcased her timeless style in this glamorous outfit, complete with bold red lips, chunky silver earrings, and dazzling diamond rings. The event saw a parade of celebrities, each making their own fashion statement on the red carpet.

Star-Studded Elegance

Quinta Brunson and Joan Collins were among the celebrities who dazzled at the event. Brunson, the 34-year-old 'Abbott Elementary' star, mesmerized in a sheer one-shoulder dress adorned with sparkling rhinestones, while the legendary Joan Collins, at 90, looked stunning in an emerald gown embellished with beads and jewels. Leslie Mann and Radhika Jones, Vanity Fair's editor-in-chief, also made notable appearances, showcasing their unique styles and contributing to the event's overall glamour.

Glamour on Display

The red carpet was a showcase of fashion creativity, with celebrities opting for a variety of styles from classic elegance to modern chic. Sandra Oh and Shonda Rhimes brought additional sparkle to the event, with Oh in a sapphire blue gown and Rhimes in a sheer black ensemble with sequined beading. Patrick Stewart and his wife, Sunny Ozell, were also in attendance, proving that style knows no age.

Reflections on Fashion and Film

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 not only celebrated the achievements in film but also served as a platform for fashion statements that will be remembered for years to come. As stars walked the red carpet, their ensembles spoke volumes about their personal style and the evolving trends in celebrity fashion. This event, blending the glitz of Hollywood with the artistry of fashion, underscores the symbiotic relationship between the film industry and the world of high fashion.