Chiquita Canyon Landfill Strikes Agreement with SCAQMD to Tackle Persistent Pollution Concerns

After two prolonged days of hearings, the Chiquita Canyon Landfill has arrived at an agreement with the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) in response to persistent odor and residue pollution complaints from neighboring communities. The agreement, finalized on Wednesday, greenlights the landfill's continued operation but emphasizes the identification and supervision of pollutants rather than immediate air and soil cleansing.

Decoding the Landfill's Long-Standing Issues

An astounding 7,000 complaints and 112 violation notices since 2023 have spotlighted the landfill's significant impact on local neighborhoods, particularly in Val Verde. The primary suspect behind the odor issues is dimethyl sulfide, which gives off a sulfuric aroma that can permeate miles around. Leachate, a byproduct of decomposing waste, further exacerbates the pollution problem. AQMD Supervising Inspector Larry Israel characterized the odor as 'putrid,' drawing parallels to a portable toilet.

Mapping the Path Forward

The agreement lays out multiple action points. These include the installation of community monitors within 75 days, thrice-weekly 24-hour sampling, the creation of a website for real-time result posting, an oversight process for the landfill's committee, and adherence to the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment standards for health studies. The landfill is also responsible for conceiving a long-term resolution to these issues while temporary measures are being executed.

Community Grants and Upcoming Review

Residents of Val Verde, Castaic, and other communities neighboring the Chiquita Canyon Landfill will be eligible for grants up to $2,000 to mitigate the odor from the landfill. These grants will recompense residents for their electric utility expenses between May 1 and Oct 31 of this year. The landfill, which opened in 1972, was originally slated for closure by 2019 or when it reached 23 million tons of waste, a threshold it crossed in 2016. An upcoming status board hearing on April 24 or 25 is set to audit progress on the agreed measures.