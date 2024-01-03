en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Chinese Student Repatriations: A Cold War Mentality in the Academic Sphere?

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST
Chinese Student Repatriations: A Cold War Mentality in the Academic Sphere?

Five Chinese students languishing in the sterile confines of Washington Dulles International Airport; their dreams of studying in the United States hanging by a thread as they endure relentless questioning and intrusive device inspections. Their academic work, their potential ties to their home government, their lives under an unflinching microscope. The students, armed with valid visas, sans any criminal records, and pursuing disciplines as varied as international relations and medicine, find themselves teetering on the precipice of repatriation. Three have their visas revoked, two more told their visas are invalid with no explanations offered.

Proclamation 10043: An Impediment or a Necessity?

This recent surge in repatriations, under the towering shadow of the Trump administration’s enforcement of Proclamation 10043, has cast a pall of fear and apprehension over the Chinese student community in the U.S. The proclamation, which restricts the entry of Chinese students and scholars in certain fields, purportedly to safeguard national security, has found itself in the crosshairs of criticism, viewed by some as a thinly veiled attempt at discrimination and ideological bias.

A Thunderous Response from China

The Chinese government has fired back, expressing strong opposition to these incidents and labelling them as blatant discrimination. It has called upon the U.S. to investigate these matters and provide feedback, all while raising the banner for its students. The once bustling corridors of U.S. universities, thronged by 370,000 Chinese students, now echo with the reduced footfall of 289,000 students over the last four years, a trend that could continue its downward trajectory if the U.S. persists with these practices.

Strained Bilateral Relations and a Global Image at Stake

The U.S. government, long hailed as a beacon of openness and academic freedom, now finds itself facing criticisms for contradicting its own values by targeting Chinese students. This not only strains the bilateral relations between the two nations but also stands in stark contrast to the spirit of cooperation that was reaffirmed at the China-U.S. Summit Meeting in San Francisco. The leaders of the two nations had agreed to promote exchanges in education and culture, a commitment that now appears to be at odds with these recent actions.

These measures, reflective of a Cold War mentality, not only undermine the global image of the U.S. but also threaten its own interests. As the line between national security and academic freedom blurs, it becomes imperative that a balanced approach is adopted, one that safeguards the interests of the nation without compromising on its core values of openness and freedom.

0
China Education United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dissecting the Underrepresentation of China and India in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Huya Inc. Acquires APKpure from Tencent in a $81 Million Deal

By Salman Khan

Dual-Atom Catalysts: A Game-Changer for Green Energy Conversion

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fosun Tourism Group Sees Significant Rebound in 2023, Outlines Future Strategy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vetting Process for Chinese Illegal Immigrants Simplified, Raises Secu ...
@China · 7 mins
Vetting Process for Chinese Illegal Immigrants Simplified, Raises Secu ...
heart comment 0
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make ‘Correct Choice’ in Upcoming Elections

By Nitish Verma

Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
China Seeks to Strengthen Economic Ties with U.S. Cities Amid Strategic Competition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Seeks to Strengthen Economic Ties with U.S. Cities Amid Strategic Competition
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make ‘Correct Choice’ in Upcoming Elections

By Nitish Verma

Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make ‘Correct Choice’ in Upcoming Elections

By Nitish Verma

Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address
39 seconds
Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address
High School Basketball Showdown: Talents Shine Across Various Regions
46 seconds
High School Basketball Showdown: Talents Shine Across Various Regions
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
2 mins
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
2 mins
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
2 mins
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
2 mins
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
2 mins
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
2 mins
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
2 mins
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app