en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Chinese Public Skeptical of U.S. Sincerity in Diplomatic Relations

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Chinese Public Skeptical of U.S. Sincerity in Diplomatic Relations

In a recent public opinion survey in China, a resounding majority expressed skepticism towards the sincerity of the United States in improving diplomatic relations, reflecting sentiments arising from the Biden administration’s stringent stance towards China in technology and economic spheres. With nearly 90% of the survey’s participants viewing the U.S. actions as insincere, the findings expose a significant rift between public perception and diplomatic engagements, which may undermine international relations.

Sino-US Relations under the Microscope

These findings come at a critical juncture in the Sino-US relationship. Despite recent exchanges between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and cooperation, the Chinese public seems to view the US with a degree of skepticism. An underlying cause of this sentiment may well be the Biden administration’s approach to treating China as a strategic competitor, and the implementation of various restrictions on the country.

(Read Also: China Sets New Record in Hybrid Rice Cultivation: Implications for Global Food Security)

Weighing the Implications of U.S. Actions

The survey reveals that the U.S. actions are perceived as a direct affront by a significant portion of the Chinese populace. Over half of the respondents voiced their support for China to take retaliatory measures against the U.S. sanctions and specific policies targeting China. This suggests a deep-rooted skepticism towards the current U.S.-China diplomatic efforts and a desire for a more assertive response from China.

(Read Also: China-U.S. Relations at 45: A Pivotal Moment for Global Diplomacy)

Public Sentiment vs Diplomatic Engagements

These findings underscore a significant tension between public perception and diplomatic engagements. While the leadership of both countries has been emphasizing the importance of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, the public opinion in China seems to be veering away from these ideals. This divergence of public sentiment from diplomatic discourse underscores the impact of geopolitical strategies on international relations, and may well shape the future trajectory of Sino-US relations.

Read More

0
China International Relations United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Colorful Traditions of Chinese New Year: Red and Gold Take Center Stage

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Sets New Record in Hybrid Rice Cultivation: Implications for Global Food Security

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Economic Path for 2024: A Deep Dive into Policy Priorities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year Rings in Resurgence of Travel and Leisure Activities ...
@China · 23 mins
New Year Rings in Resurgence of Travel and Leisure Activities ...
heart comment 0
China’s Economic Resilience: A Look into 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Economic Resilience: A Look into 2024
China Gears Up for Economic Growth Through Infrastructure and Innovation in 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Gears Up for Economic Growth Through Infrastructure and Innovation in 2024
China Expresses Confidence in Its Economic Future Amid Global Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Expresses Confidence in Its Economic Future Amid Global Challenges
Baidu Faces Setback in Live-Streaming Expansion as Joyy Deal Expires

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Baidu Faces Setback in Live-Streaming Expansion as Joyy Deal Expires
Latest Headlines
World News
Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply
23 seconds
Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply
Philadelphia Eagles' Defense Questioned after Loss to Arizona Cardinals
29 seconds
Philadelphia Eagles' Defense Questioned after Loss to Arizona Cardinals
Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections
52 seconds
Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections
China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development
2 mins
China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development
McMillan Triumphs in Amos Super Cup: A Victory for Local Talent and Unity
3 mins
McMillan Triumphs in Amos Super Cup: A Victory for Local Talent and Unity
Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path
4 mins
Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path
STRONG HF Trial Analysis Highlights Benefits of Higher GDMT Doses in Heart Failure Patients
4 mins
STRONG HF Trial Analysis Highlights Benefits of Higher GDMT Doses in Heart Failure Patients
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Strategic Move Shaping India's Socio-Political Narrative
5 mins
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Strategic Move Shaping India's Socio-Political Narrative
Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup
6 mins
Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
16 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
34 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
41 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
45 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app