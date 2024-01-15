en English
China

Chinese Entities Defy U.S. Export Bans, Fueling Black Market for Nvidia Chips

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Chinese Entities Defy U.S. Export Bans, Fueling Black Market for Nvidia Chips

Chinese military, government sectors, and state-run Artificial Intelligence (AI) institutions continue to procure Nvidia semiconductors despite the U.S. export ban. The sales come from largely unknown Chinese suppliers, including chips like the A100, H100, A800, and H800, which fell under U.S. export prohibitions over the past two years.

A Black Market for Nvidia Chips

Reuters investigation reveals that the demand for Nvidia chips in China has led to the emergence of a thriving black market. Given the lack of viable alternatives, the continued demand for these chips underscores the challenges faced by Washington in severing China’s access to advanced U.S. semiconductors. This situation is further complicated by the involvement of elite universities and entities subject to U.S. export restrictions in these purchases.

Small Quantities, Big Implications

Although the quantities procured are relatively small, they are enough to run complex machine learning tasks and enhance existing AI models. This development indicates that while these purchases may not enable the building of sophisticated AI models from scratch, they contribute to the advancement of existing systems. This is a significant revelation considering the potential implications of AI in both civilian and military applications.

Responses and Challenges

Nvidia asserts its compliance with export controls and has expressed intentions to take action on unlawful resales. However, the enforcement of such export restrictions is challenging. The U.S. Department of Commerce declined to comment, demonstrating the sensitive nature of the issue. The ongoing procurement of these chips by Chinese entities raises questions about how they are obtaining them, with speculation pointing towards surplus stock and imports through third-party countries as potential avenues.

China United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

