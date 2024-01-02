Chinese Embassy Warns Against ‘Virtual Kidnapping’ Scams in the US

The Chinese Embassy in the United States has issued a safety advisory to Chinese citizens residing in the country, particularly students, in the wake of rising instances of ‘virtual kidnapping’ and various types of telecommunications and online fraud. This form of scam involves duping individuals into believing that a family member has been kidnapped, and subsequently demanding ransom for their ‘release’, despite no actual kidnapping having occurred. The advisory urges Chinese nationals in the US to elevate their safety consciousness, adopt appropriate precautions, and remain alert to protect themselves from potential threats to their personal and property security.

A Victim’s Ordeal

In a recent case, a 17-year-old Chinese exchange student fell victim to a ‘cyber kidnapping’ scam, with his parents being extorted for $80,000. The student was found alive but in a state of distress in a tent in the Utah wilderness. The police discovered him ‘cold and scared’ at a makeshift campsite in the mountains near Brigham City, where he had been instructed by his cyber-kidnappers to isolate himself.

The Growing Threat of Cyber Kidnapping

According to the FBI, other foreign exchange students, particularly Chinese, have been targeted in similar ‘cyber-kidnapping’ scams in the US. The embassy’s alert underscores the growing concerns over safety among foreign nationals in the US and mirrors the Chinese government’s efforts to proactively address these issues to safeguard its citizens abroad.

Call for Vigilance

The embassy’s advisory, while underscoring the urgent need to be vigilant against ‘virtual kidnapping’, also raises awareness about other forms of telecom and online fraud. ‘Cyber kidnappers’ have been increasingly targeting foreign exchange students, especially those of Chinese origin. The embassy’s advisory is a timely reminder for Chinese nationals in the US to elevate their safety consciousness, adopt appropriate precautions, and remain ever vigilant to protect themselves from such threats.