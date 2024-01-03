en English
Society

Chinese Diaspora: From Chinatowns to Ethnoburbs

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Chinese Diaspora: From Chinatowns to Ethnoburbs

Encompassing approximately 60 million immigrants and their descendants, the Chinese diaspora spans the globe. The 2023 Lunar New Year shootings in California threw a spotlight on the diversity within these communities. A shift in demographic profile and settlement patterns of Chinese immigrants has been observed, challenging the traditional narrative of initial settlement in urban Chinatowns.

Farewell to Chinatowns, Hello to Ethnoburbs

Suburban settlements or ‘Ethnoburbs’ comprising mixed racial and socioeconomic groups are now home to a significant number of Chinese immigrants. The influx of educated and wealthy Chinese immigrants over recent decades has led to direct settlement in these suburban areas. Conversely, those working in low-wage jobs have moved to rural regions and cities not typically seen as gateways to the U.S. This shift signifies changes in immigration policies, globalization trends, and geopolitics.

From Guangdong to San Francisco: A Historical Perspective

Emigration from China’s Guangdong province started in the 19th century, with the first Chinatown in the U.S. established in San Francisco in 1848. Harsh legislation like the White Australia Policy and the Chinese Exclusion Acts in Canada and the U.S. severely curtailed Chinese immigration until they were repealed. The fate of Chinatowns has varied, with factors such as gentrification and international investment leading to either decline or expansion of these communities.

The Rise of Ethnoburbs and Heterolocalism

Ethnoburbs differ from Chinatowns in their multiethnic, socioeconomically diverse composition and the nature of residents’ interactions with other groups. This is evident in areas such as Silicon Valley and Sydney. ‘Heterolocalism’ describes Chinese immigrants living in areas with less ethnic diversity but maintaining their cultural identity. However, recent anti-Asian hate and geopolitical tensions with China, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to racial violence against the Chinese diaspora, echoing historical discrimination.

The long-term implications of these trends on Chinese diasporas are yet to be seen, but the hope is that ethnoburbs won’t become the sole refuge for Chinese immigrants. As society reflects on past mistakes, the aspiration is to build a just future where everyone is accepted and valued.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

