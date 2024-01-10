Chinese Ambassador Calls for ‘Race, Not Wrestling Match’ in U.S.-China Relations

Chinese Ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, recently made a significant statement during his speech to commemorate the 45th anniversary of U.S.-China diplomatic relations. He proposed that the competition between the two powerful nations should be akin to a race rather than a wrestling match. This metaphorical comparison of international relations to sports underscores the importance of strategic competition while maintaining a level of decorum and cooperation that benefits both countries and the global community.

Ambassador Xie Feng’s Vision of Competition

In his speech, Ambassador Xie Feng emphasized the need for the United States and China to focus on their common interests and potential areas of cooperation, such as the economy, trade, climate change, and counternarcotics. He also highlighted the positive measures taken by China to further open up and facilitate exchanges and cooperation with the U.S. These initiatives include discussions on critical aspects such as artificial intelligence and climate action.

The Current State of U.S.-China Relations

This statement from Ambassador Xie comes at a time when the relationship between China and the United States involves intricate trade, security, and geopolitical challenges. The content includes discussions on military-to-military dialogue, technology export restrictions, characterizations of China as a competitor, and bilateral tensions in the South China Sea. The dynamic between the two countries is further complicated by disputes over Taiwan and the South China Sea, requiring careful navigation and open lines of communication.

Looking Forward to Constructive Engagement

Despite these challenges, both nations have displayed an interest in maintaining open lines of military communication to prevent competition from escalating into conflict. The 17th U.S.-PRC Defense Policy Coordination Talks highlighted the discussions on U.S.-PRC defense relations, regional and global security issues. This reflects a call for constructive engagement, mutual benefit, and a shift from confrontation to cooperation in U.S.-China relations.